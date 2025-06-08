AU Day: African Union Must Help Bring Back Africa’s Lost Dignity – GloMeF Boss

Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Executive Director of Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), has asked the African Union (AU) to work hard to bring back the lost dignity of Africa as it demands reparations.

Speaking to newsmen in Sunyani during AU Day, Mr. Ahenu said reparations are not only about money. They should also include respect, justice, and giving back what was taken from Africans because of slavery, colonialism, and racism.

AU Day is celebrated on 25th May every year. It marks the day the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now called the AU, was formed in 1963 to bring African countries together.

This year’s celebration focused on the theme: “Justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations.” The theme shows how important it is to fix the wrongs done in the past and bring justice to Africans.

Mr. Ahenu said GloMeF stands with all Africans and Black people around the world who are asking for fair reparations. He added that the world cannot be fair and equal if we do not deal with the wrongs of the past.

He said reparations should include:

Fixing broken systems (institutional reforms)

Equal access to education

Bringing back lost culture

Giving financial help to affected communities

Mr. Ahenu asked African governments to be strong and build systems to demand reparations. He also asked global groups to support honest talks, research, and plans to ensure fairness.

He called on civil society groups and the media to help educate the public and speak for people still suffering from past injustices.

He said GloMeF will start a one-year campaign to teach young people about the importance of reparations. They will hold community meetings, policy discussions, and work with other groups to demand real change.

GloMeF is a human rights and development group that uses the media, community work, and advocacy to support fairness, justice, and development.