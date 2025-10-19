Atubiga Requests State Protection After Armed Incident

Stephen Atubiga, a former communications official of the National Democratic Congress, has requested state protection after reporting an armed attack targeting him at a Accra golf facility. He claims the incident occurred at Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono Estates, with three suspects subsequently apprehended by Ghana Police Service.

In a statement posted on social media, Atubiga described escaping from the incident through swift action by his security team and driver. He stated that the police response led to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the confrontation. The specifics of the charges against the arrested suspects have not been publicly disclosed.

Atubiga characterized the incident as serious enough to warrant leaving Ghana temporarily. He says he will return only after receiving assurances of protection from state security agencies. He did not specify a timeline for his return or elaborate on threats he believes justify his departure.

The incident comes amid heightened public discourse about personal security in Ghana. Atubiga has been a visible public figure through his media appearances and social media commentary, particularly regarding national governance and political matters. His political involvement spans decades, including roles in various NDC communication positions.

The Ghana Police Service has not yet issued a public statement confirming details of the incident, the identity of the arrested individuals, or the nature of the alleged attack. Police communications typically provide information about such incidents through official press releases or spokesperson statements.

Public figures in Ghana occasionally report security concerns, though comprehensive data on the prevalence and outcomes of such incidents remains limited. The circumstances of Atubiga’s specific case, including whether the incident involved criminal activity, disputed land claims, or other factors, have not been independently verified beyond his account.

State security apparatus responsibilities include protecting citizens from credible threats. Atubiga’s request appears aimed at ensuring official recognition of his perceived threat and corresponding protective measures. The Ghana Police Service and other relevant security agencies would typically evaluate such requests based on threat assessment protocols and available resources.

His decision to depart the country signals confidence that he faces genuine danger, though details surrounding the basis for that assessment remain unclear. Until security agencies provide additional information or Atubiga clarifies specific threats, the broader implications remain speculative.

