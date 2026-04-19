Atuabo Gas Plant to Shut Down Briefly Monday for Final BMS Fix

Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) have announced a planned five-hour shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on Monday, April 20, 2026, to complete the installation of a replacement Burner Management System (BMS) following a fault that disrupted power supply across parts of the country last week.

The disruption began on April 15, 2026, when a complete failure of the BMS controller for the plant’s Heat Medium System forced an emergency shutdown, leading to a temporary curtailment of gas supply to thermal power plants and power supply disruptions in some parts of the country.

Engineers subsequently deployed a manual operating system to keep the plant producing while the replacement component was sourced. As of 8:00 p.m. on April 15, the plant came back online and has since been supplying gas to power plants.

In a joint press release dated April 19, GRIDCo and Ghana Gas confirmed that preparatory works toward the full BMS replacement are approximately 90 percent complete. To finalise the installation, the plant will be taken offline for five hours, from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

The companies assured the public that all necessary technical and operational measures have been put in place to complete the maintenance within the scheduled window, and that steps have been taken to minimise the impact on consumers and the broader power supply chain.

“We remain committed to maintaining a stable and reliable power supply,” the statement noted, while acknowledging the inconvenience the exercise may cause.