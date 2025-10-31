Attorney General Takes Over Major Fraud Case Involving Ex-Newmont Employee

The Attorney General has assumed prosecution of two major fraud cases involving a former Newmont Ghana employee accused of defrauding multiple victims of more than GH¢4 million in elaborate schemes that allegedly promised auctioned vehicles, travel visas, and other services.

The accused, 38 year old Priscilla Kodua, also known as “Maame Kraa,” is already facing charges at the Atasemanso Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a Senior High School headmistress of GH¢560,000 under the pretext of securing three auctioned vehicles and a travel visa.

At the Tafo Circuit Court, where she faces two additional cases, prosecutors announced Thursday that the Attorney General’s office will file fresh charges because the sums involved exceed GH¢500,000, triggering statutory requirements for the state’s lead law office to handle prosecutions.

The presiding judge, His Honour Festus Fovi Nukunu, adjourned the case to November 14 to allow the Attorney General to complete the takeover process and prepare the necessary documentation.

Kodua, a former employee of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited who is now unemployed, and her alleged accomplice, Nana Yaw Stocks, remain in custody as investigations continue. Police say Stocks posed as a National Security operative to gain victims’ trust and facilitate the fraudulent schemes.

The accused is alleged to have defrauded several people across the Ashanti Region, with new complaints continuing to emerge as word spreads about her arrest, according to police investigators handling the matter.

The Attorney General’s intervention reflects the scale and complexity of the alleged fraud, which spans multiple victims, various schemes, and substantial financial losses that collectively amount to what prosecutors describe as one of the region’s most extensive fraud operations in recent years.

At the Atasemanso Circuit Court hearing in August, Apostle Chief Inspector Benjamin Moore Ankrah told the court that Kodua and her lawyer had provided conflicting addresses, making it difficult for investigators to complete their work and locate additional evidence.

The presiding judge at that hearing, His Worship Kwaku Baa Frimpong, denied a bail application after prosecutors argued that releasing Kodua could impede investigations, especially as more alleged victims were coming forward with similar complaints.

Court documents reveal that Kodua allegedly promised the headmistress she could secure three auctioned vehicles at below market prices and also assist with obtaining a travel visa, deals that prosecutors say were nothing but smoke and mirrors designed to extract money.

The headmistress, whose identity has been withheld to protect her privacy, reportedly paid the GH¢560,000 in installments over several months, believing she was making legitimate payments for services that would materialize.

When the vehicles and visa never appeared and Kodua became evasive, the educator realized she’d been defrauded and reported the matter to police, triggering the investigation that ultimately led to the suspect’s arrest.

Police sources indicate Kodua allegedly worked with Stocks in an elaborate con that involved him posing as both a National Security operative and Kodua’s uncle, dual disguises designed to disarm skeptical victims and add legitimacy to the schemes.

The National Security impersonation particularly proved effective, as many Ghanaians remain wary of crossing paths with security operatives and may have felt intimidated into compliance or discouraged from questioning the arrangements.

Investigators have discovered that Kodua faces separate charges at the Tafo Circuit Court, where she’s been remanded on two previous occasions. Although her lawyer secured bail during a third hearing, she reportedly failed to meet the bail conditions before being arrested again on the current charges.

The pattern suggests a sophisticated operation where Kodua allegedly targeted multiple victims simultaneously, using her former association with Newmont Ghana Gold Limited to project an image of credibility and financial stability.

Her employment history with the mining giant, one of Ghana’s most prominent companies, likely helped overcome victims’ natural skepticism and made the promises of access to auctioned vehicles and other deals seem plausible.

Police investigators say they’re still piecing together the full extent of the alleged fraud network, with some victims reluctant to come forward due to embarrassment or fear that reporting won’t result in recovering their money.

The combined total of nearly GH¢4 million represents life changing sums for most of the victims, many of whom are said to be professionals who worked hard to accumulate the funds they allegedly lost.

Legal experts note that fraud cases of this magnitude typically take months to prosecute, particularly when multiple victims and complex financial trails are involved, requiring detailed forensic accounting and witness coordination.

The Attorney General’s takeover ensures the prosecution will have access to more resources, experienced prosecutors, and the institutional weight necessary to pursue what could become a landmark fraud case in the Ashanti Region.

Prosecutors will need to prove not only that Kodua and Stocks defrauded the victims but also demonstrate the conspiracy between them and establish a clear chain of custody for evidence showing where the money went.

Defense lawyers often challenge fraud cases by arguing their clients genuinely intended to deliver the promised services but encountered unforeseen difficulties, making it crucial for prosecutors to establish deliberate deception from the outset.

The case has resonated across Kumasi and broader Ashanti Region communities, where word of mouth warnings about the alleged schemes have circulated on social media and in local markets.

Some observers have criticized victims for not conducting due diligence before parting with such large sums, though others note that sophisticated fraudsters deliberately exploit trust and create urgency to prevent careful scrutiny.

The November 14 adjournment date will allow the Attorney General’s office to review all evidence, interview witnesses, and prepare comprehensive charges that capture the full scope of the alleged criminal enterprise.

For now, both Kodua and Stocks remain in police custody, their fates hanging on the outcome of investigations that continue uncovering new details about what prosecutors describe as a calculated, long running fraud operation.