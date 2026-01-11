Attorney General Reveals Visa Revocation Preceded Ofori-Atta Arrest

Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine has disclosed that the United States State Department revoked former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s visa in July 2025, months before his recent detention by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), contradicting suggestions that the case involves a routine immigration overstay.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme Saturday, January 10, 2026, Ayine clarified that US authorities gave Ofori-Atta until November 29, 2025, to leave the country voluntarily after the visa revocation. His failure to comply prompted enforcement action.

The attorney general emphasized the matter extends beyond standard immigration procedures. “It is not exactly about immigration. His visa was revoked. I am telling you this on authority,” Ayine stated, adding that his most recent engagement with US authorities occurred three days before the interview.

Ofori-Atta was apprehended in the Virginia area on January 6, 2026, after an earlier attempt on January 4 did not materialize. “The arrest was supposed to occur on January 4, and they did not do so. But on Tuesday, January 6, they apprehended him in the Virginia area and took him away,” Ayine said.

The former minister is currently being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, about 89 miles from Washington, DC.

Ayine revealed he has been working with foreign investigators tracking offshore dealings connected to Ofori-Atta. “I didn’t make this public, but I started investigating Ofori-Atta. In fact, in his case, I’m doing it with some foreign investigators who are tracking all the offshore dealings and so on. We are also doing our own investigations here. They are inconclusive, as we speak,” the attorney general disclosed.

The attorney general emphasized that his collaboration with American authorities on the case began before the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) made any public announcements. “I started working with the Americans in respect of Ofori-Atta long before OSP came up with the announcement. I started working with them, and I want Ghanaians to know that he just didn’t overstay his visa,” Ayine explained.

Abraham Amaliba, acting director general of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), corroborated the attorney general’s account, stating that the visa revocation and subsequent arrest resulted directly from actions initiated by Ghanaian authorities through the attorney general’s office.

“I can confirm to you that this is part of the processes leading up to his extradition, and this is the handiwork of our Attorney General. And I can tell you that it is the Attorney General who, in his attempts to get Ofori-Atta back here, made the US authorities revoke his stay status,” Amaliba said during a TV3 Newday interview on January 9, 2026.

Ayine suggested some parties have attempted to downplay the seriousness of the situation by characterizing it as a straightforward immigration matter. “I mean, they want to give it that twist to make it look like there is nothing wrong,” he said.

According to a statement from Ofori-Atta’s legal team, the former minister has a pending petition for adjustment of status, a process under US law that allows an individual to remain legally in the country beyond an initial visa’s validity. His lawyer, Frank Davies, confirmed to Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on January 8 that Ofori-Atta had applied for an immigration status extension before his arrest.

Ayine linked the detention to Ghana’s ongoing accountability processes, disclosing he had submitted an extradition request connected to OSP investigations. “The extradition request that I sent was in respect of the OSP,” he stated.

Ghana formally requested Ofori-Atta’s extradition in December 2025 after the OSP charged him in absentia with 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences. The charges allege he played a central role in a criminal enterprise that caused the state an estimated financial loss of $128 million, primarily related to the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contracts.

Ayine confirmed his office transmitted the full extradition request to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on December 10, 2025, for onward submission to US authorities, specifically the Department of Justice.

“At this point, it is left to the American authorities, especially the judicial authorities, to determine whether a sufficient basis exists for the two accused persons to be extradited to Ghana to stand trial,” Ayine said, noting that Ernest Darko Akore is also named in the extradition request.

The attorney general addressed claims that Ofori-Atta should be allowed to recuperate in the United States, responding, “Is it only in America that one can recuperate? He can come home and recuperate as well. We have the medical staff to help him.”

Ayine reaffirmed that if extradited, Ofori-Atta would receive fair treatment and due process. “Ken Ofori-Atta is not a person that will come here and we will treat him very shabbily. He will be accorded due process of law and his fair trial rights will be guaranteed,” he stated.