Attorney General Defends Saglemi Case Discontinuation Over Investigation Flaws

Attorney General Dominic Ayine has defended his controversial decision to discontinue the Saglemi housing case, insisting the prosecution was fundamentally flawed from inception and that proceeding would have been unethical.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile, Ayine rejected claims that his early decisions in office were driven by partisanship or bias toward National Democratic Congress (NDC) members. The case involved former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and four others facing 70 counts related to the controversial 200 million dollar Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

“No, I don’t regret it,” Ayine said when asked about using nolle prosequi to terminate the case. “If I don’t believe in something, I wouldn’t do it.”

The Attorney General explained that upon assuming office, he conducted what he described as an objective professional assessment of all pending cases, applying the same legal standards he used throughout his career as a defense lawyer. His review revealed what he characterized as serious investigative and prosecutorial failures in the Saglemi matter.

“By all standards, Saglemi was poorly investigated, and the charges were poorly thought through,” Ayine stated, adding that his criticism was not a personal attack on state attorneys involved.

The core issue centered on charging Dauda with causing financial loss of 200 million dollars when, according to Ayine’s assessment, only 94 million dollars had been expended by the time the minister left office. “By what stretch of imagination can you charge a person like that with causing financial loss to the tune of $200 million?” he questioned.

Ayine also challenged the decision to accuse a sector minister of issuing false interim payment certificates (IPCs). “A minister does not issue IPCs,” he explained. “Those certificates are issued by consultants who go to the ground, assess the work done, and value it.”

Perhaps more critically, Ayine revealed that investigators failed to conduct a proper valuation of the completed work before claiming the state suffered a 200 million dollar loss. “The loss was estimated at $200 million, but what they did not do was to value the built environment,” he said. “That was never done.”

The Attorney General pointed out that the project involved substantial physical development including erected buildings, glazing, road networks, and electricity infrastructure, with most units completed. He argued that a diligent investigation should have first determined the value of what had actually been constructed before assigning criminal liability.

“If it turns out that only part of the amount was spent on the built environment, then you can say the rest was lost and deal with it with specificity,” Ayine noted. He added that responsibility for any actual loss would need to be traced to appropriate actors, including consultants and contractors involved in the construction process.

The Attorney General stressed that criminal liability must be specific and provable, and where evidence does not meet that threshold, proceeding with prosecution would be improper. “If I assess a matter and come to the professional opinion that it ought not to have gone to trial in the first place, there is no point wasting the state’s resources. That would be reckless and unethical,” he said.

The decision, formalized through a nolle prosequi notice filed at the High Court Financial Division 1 in Accra in February 2025, officially withdrew all charges against Dauda, Kweku Agyeman Mensah (former Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing), Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu (former Chief Director), Nouvi Tetteh Angelo (CEO of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited), and the late Andrew Clocanas (former Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited).

However, Ayine disclosed that the matter is not entirely closed. “The Works and Housing Minister is doing some work with respect to settlement,” he revealed. “I asked that they should do value for money, and if any loss has been caused, we will take it up from there.”

The Saglemi case has been one of several high profile prosecutions discontinued by Ayine since assuming office. His decisions have sparked debate about prosecutorial discretion, political influence on legal proceedings, and the quality of investigations conducted under the previous administration.

Ayine referenced commentary by private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory, who wrote in defense of the Attorney General’s use of nolle prosequi, arguing that where an Attorney General objectively evaluates a case and concludes it is not worth proceeding to trial, it would be unreasonable to expect that matter to be pursued in court.

The Attorney General firmly rejected accusations that he is being lenient toward NDC members, describing such claims as unfounded and urging the public to judge his tenure by future actions rather than political speculation.

Under Ghanaian law, a nolle prosequi does not permanently bar future prosecution. The discharge of accused persons does not operate as a bar to subsequent proceedings against them in respect of the same case, meaning a future Attorney General could potentially reopen the matter if new evidence emerges or if they determine the discontinuation was not based on sound legal grounding.