Attorney General Defends Press Conferences as Transparency Tool

Ghana’s Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has defended his practice of holding press conferences before filing criminal charges, arguing the briefings promote transparency rather than constitute public trials of suspects.

Dr. Ayine told Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio that he does not try persons involved in investigations, but rather uses press conferences to ensure transparency. The Attorney General emphasized that similar practices occur in established democracies without violating legal standards.

He cited the Manhattan district attorney’s detailed press conference outlining charges against former President Donald Trump before court filings as a comparable example. Dr. Ayine noted that America has been a democracy for over 200 years, yet no one suggests that detailing charges publicly constitutes trying somebody in public.

The Attorney General’s approach has generated debate within Ghana’s legal community. Critics, including veteran journalist Elvis Darko, have questioned whether the public commentary violates the presumption of innocence guaranteed by Ghana’s constitution. Darko suggested in June 2025 that the Attorney General’s pronouncements amounted to convicting suspects before court rulings.

However, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team member Hamza Suhuyini defended the practice in October 2025, insisting the briefings align with democratic governance. He clarified that the presumption of innocence only applies when charges come before the court, not during investigative stages.

When questioned about whether his public addresses could be prejudicial, Dr. Ayine suggested critics fear public awareness of strong evidence, stating that people sometimes get afraid when citizens learn that accused persons have actually committed the offenses being charged.

The Attorney General has held multiple press conferences as part of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), an initiative investigating alleged financial impropriety by former government appointees. In June 2025, he affirmed his commitment to keeping Ghanaians informed, stating that even the United States Attorney General briefs the press after concluding investigations.

Former Attorney General Godfred Dame has criticized Dr. Ayine’s press conferences, alleging they contain falsehoods and misrepresentations. In a July 2025 statement, Dame accused Dr. Ayine of peddling untruths about various prosecutions.

Dr. Ayine maintains that accountability to citizens requires transparency in prosecutorial processes. The Bolgatanga East Member of Parliament has pursued several high-profile investigations since assuming office in January 2025, with formal charges filed against prominent figures including NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Liberal Party leader Percival Kofi Akpaloo.