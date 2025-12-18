Attorney General Confirms Extradition of Former MASLOC CEO to Ghana

Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that former MASLOC CEO Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu is set to be extradited from the United States to Ghana to serve a 10-year prison sentence for misappropriating state funds.

Mrs. Tamakloe-Attionu and an accomplice were convicted in April 2024 for offences that occurred between 2013 and 2016, including the withdrawal of GH₵500,000 from Obaatampa Savings and Loans, misdirection of more than GH₵1.7 million earmarked for a public sensitisation programme, and failure to fully distribute relief funds to fire victims in Kantamanso.

Dr. Ayine disclosed the development during the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, noting that her extradition would proceed unless an appeal is filed by her legal team.

“The Americans have indicated that they’ve completed the process. If she instructs her lawyers to challenge her sentence in court, that will be handled here in Ghana, not in the United States,” the Attorney General explained.

He added that the extradition request had been initially lodged under the previous government in July 2024, with his office following up in September. Mrs. Tamakloe-Attionu, who was tried in absentia, retains the right to challenge her sentence upon her return.