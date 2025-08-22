Attempted Murder Of Mamprobi Asafoatse Foiled

The Dansoman Divisional Police Command in the Greater Accra Region has taken possession of a car involved in a shooting incident.

According to reports, the car was occupied by the Asafoatse of Mamprobi,Moses Armah, and his family.

Four individuals, allegedly including Santrophie, Kooste, Mansey, and others, opened fire on the vehicle around 12:30 AM.at korle-Bu

Report has it that the suspects allegedly targeted Moses Armah who is the Asafoatse of mamprobi but he managed to escape the gunfire, leaving his wife and kids behind the car.

Sources said One of the suspects, Santrophie reportedly approached the car and stated to the Asafoatse’s wife that they were looking for Moses Armah but spared his family due to the presence of children.

The Dansoman Divisional Police Command is currently investigating the incident, and the car has been taken into custody.

Sources stated one out of the four individuals by name Santrofi, a resident at Dansoman already has his name on a criminal list of the police.

