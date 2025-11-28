Attacker of Pope John Paul Removed from Iznik

Turkish authorities escorted Mehmet Ali Agca from the town of Iznik on Thursday, November 27, before Pope Leo XIV arrived for a historic visit marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

Agca, who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981, traveled to Iznik hoping to meet the current pontiff for two or three minutes, according to Turkish media reports. However, he was removed before Pope Leo’s arrival, Halk TV confirmed.

The 66-year-old Turkish national fired several shots at Pope John Paul II in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square on May 13, 1981, severely wounding the pontiff. Two bullets struck John Paul II, with one lodging in his lower intestine and another hitting his left hand. Two bystanders were also injured in the attack.

An Italian court sentenced Agca to life imprisonment in July 1981 for the assassination attempt. He served 19 years in Italian prisons before being pardoned by Italian President Carlo Azeglio Ciampi in June 2000 at Pope John Paul II’s request.

Following his pardon and extradition to Turkey, Agca was imprisoned in Ankara for the 1979 murder of Turkish journalist Abdi Ipekci and bank robberies committed in the 1970s. He was released from prison on January 18, 2010, after spending almost 29 years behind bars.

Pope John Paul II visited Agca in Rome’s Rebibbia Prison on December 27, 1983, where he publicly forgave his attacker. The Pope asked people to pray for my brother, whom I have sincerely forgiven, following the shooting.

Agca’s motives for the attack remain disputed despite decades of investigation. He was a member of the Grey Wolves, a Turkish ultranationalist organization, but has given multiple conflicting statements about who orchestrated the assassination attempt.

Some investigations suggested involvement by the Bulgarian Secret Service acting on orders from the Soviet KGB, allegedly because of John Paul II’s support for Poland’s Solidarity movement. Other reports implicated various intelligence agencies and organized crime figures, though no conspirators were ever imprisoned.

In 2014, Agca visited Vatican City to lay white roses on the tomb of the recently canonized John Paul II. He requested to meet Pope Francis at that time, but Vatican officials denied the request.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Turkey on Thursday for his first official international trip as head of the Catholic Church. The American pontiff landed at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport shortly after midday and was welcomed by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other senior officials.

The Pope met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday afternoon. Their discussions focused on relations between Turkey and the Vatican, as well as regional challenges including the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

On Friday, November 28, Pope Leo will travel to Iznik, historically known as Nicaea, where he will pray with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I. The two leaders will commemorate the First Council of Nicaea, which took place in the year 325 and produced the Nicene Creed, a statement of faith still central to most Christian denominations worldwide.

The gathering of bishops in Nicaea sought to unify the early Christian Church and overcome internal divisions. The resulting creed is still prayed by Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians today, regardless of their other theological differences.

Pope Leo’s visit aims to strengthen dialogue between Eastern and Western Churches, which have been divided since the Great Schism of 1054. Catholics recognize the Pope’s universal authority as head of the Church, while Orthodox Christians are organized into local churches with their own leaders.

The pontiff told journalists on November 25 that Patriarch Bartholomew and he have already met several times, and this visit will be an exceptional opportunity to promote unity among all Christians.

Turkey, a Muslim majority nation, has about 36,000 Catholics out of a population of approximately 85 million, according to Vatican statistics. Interest in the new Pope’s visit led organizers to move a scheduled mass from Istanbul’s Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit to Volkswagen Arena, which can accommodate around 5,000 people.

Pope Leo’s itinerary includes visits to the Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, and the Mor Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church. He will celebrate mass at Volkswagen Arena on Saturday and visit the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral on Sunday before departing Turkey for Lebanon.

The visit to Turkey represents the first leg of Pope Leo’s inaugural apostolic journey abroad. From November 30 to December 2, he will travel to Lebanon, where he is expected to make appeals for peace in the region and meet with Catholic communities facing emigration and instability.

Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025. Francis had publicly expressed his desire to visit Nicaea for the anniversary in June 2024, and Leo committed from the beginning of his papacy to continue his predecessor’s planned visit.

This marks the fifth papal visit to Turkey, following trips by Pope Paul VI in 1967, Pope John Paul II in 1979, Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, and Pope Francis in 2014.