Attack on Journalist Is an Attack on Democracy – PRINPAG Warns

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has warned that the recent assault on Class Media Group journalist Samuel Addo poses a grave danger to Ghana’s democratic values and media freedom.

In a strongly worded statement, PRINPAG described the attack on Mr. Addo as unprovoked and deeply troubling, noting that it occurred while the journalist was carrying out his lawful professional responsibilities.

The Association stated that any attempt to intimidate or harm journalists amounts to a direct assault on press freedom, which is enshrined in Article 162 of the 1992 Constitution. PRINPAG warned that such acts, if left unchecked, could create a climate of fear that stifles free expression and public accountability.

PRINPAG has therefore called on the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of the Interior to act swiftly to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served. Holding the perpetrators accountable, the Association noted, is essential to deter future attacks on media professionals.

The group also appealed to security agencies and the general public to recognize journalists as partners in national development rather than adversaries.

PRINPAG reaffirmed its unwavering support for Mr. Addo and pledged to continue advocating for a free, safe, and responsible media environment in Ghana.