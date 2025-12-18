Atta Akyea Warns NPP Delegates Against Kennedy Agyapong Over Temperament Concerns

Former Works and Housing Minister Samuel Atta Akyea has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to reject Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid citing concerns about his temperament warning that the former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) could physically assault cabinet ministers if elected president. Speaking on Accra based UTV on December 17, 2025 the former Abuakwa South lawmaker stated that Kennedy Agyapong lacks the temperament required to lead a country like Ghana despite acknowledging him as a classmate and successful businessman.

Atta Akyea clarified that he holds no personal grievances against Kennedy Agyapong but expressed serious reservations about his suitability for high office due to his volatile nature. He stated concerns about the temperament noting fears that Kennedy Agyapong could even assault a cabinet minister as he has a bad temperament. The former minister observed that Kennedy Agyapong shows no patience with anything and does not know how to handle matters behind closed doors. He has been seen engaged in public spectacles which are not expected of a leader according to the former Works and Housing Minister.

The former minister emphasized that effective presidential leadership requires someone with shock absorbers who can absorb pressure rather than someone who openly threatens to fight people with whom he has problems. Kennedy Agyapong’s public displays of caustic language and insulting behavior are unsuitable for someone aspiring to lead the country. While acknowledging Kennedy Agyapong’s success as a businessman, Atta Akyea questioned whether business acumen could translate into effective political leadership particularly considering his age and documented behavioral patterns.

Atta Akyea disclosed that individuals supporting Kennedy Agyapong in his bid to become president are afraid of him. People around Kennedy Agyapong cannot manage his temperament and that is not good for someone who wants to lead the country. The former lawmaker added that Kennedy Agyapong’s temperament caused friction even in Parliament during his time as a legislator. Even in Parliament he was having issues with people because he was temperamental and does not understand how to settle issues amicably according to Atta Akyea.

The former minister stressed that the public’s perception of Kennedy Agyapong is based on documented actions rather than fabrications. No one is speaking falsely against Kennedy Agyapong as his real and actual behavior has been recorded and made known. The pastors he has insulted, leaders he has attacked including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his own NPP leaders represent documented actions rather than concocted stories. These are things Kennedy Agyapong has actually done according to Atta Akyea.

Atta Akyea contrasted Kennedy Agyapong with former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is also contesting in the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026. When considering competence, temperament, intellectual prowess and vision alongside the question of age, the comparison favors Bawumia. What society can do for Kennedy Agyapong as a businessman is to help him build big businesses but if combining temperament, vision, intellect and intellectual prowess, Bawumia is ahead according to the former minister.

The former Abuakwa South MP stated bluntly that he does not regard Kennedy Agyapong as presidential material describing the outspoken politician as more of a businessman than a suitable candidate for the presidency. Kennedy Agyapong does not possess the qualities required to lead the country despite his growing prominence within the NPP. He argued that Kennedy Agyapong has built his public image largely around business claims rather than demonstrated statesmanship or governance capacity. Even the businesses that people are told he owns are over exaggerated according to Atta Akyea.

Atta Akyea added that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are quietly hoping Kennedy Agyapong becomes the NPP’s flagbearer because his own utterances would be used against him in the 2028 general elections. Most of the NDC are praying he wins and if he wins the NDC will not need to bother campaigning as they will use his own words against him. He concluded by saying Kennedy Agyapong cannot hide the very behavior that is now haunting him arguing that character is like diarrhoea which cannot be hidden forever.

The former minister also addressed claims of internal manipulation during NPP party elections denying allegations that the party sought to rig the presidential primary process in favor of Bawumia. There was no election conducted by the NPP that sought to rig the process in favor of Bawumia with every candidate having agents at various polling centers. Atta Akyea dismissed claims that there is a hidden corruption tag associated with Bawumia insisting that if anyone has evidence they should boldly bring it forward rather than rely on rumors.

The comments follow earlier remarks by Atta Akyea at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region where he cautioned NPP delegates to exercise discretion in choosing a flagbearer who will represent Ghana honorably on the international stage. Without mentioning anyone’s name he mimicked how a potential NPP flagbearer would speak at a United Nations General Assembly with profanity and warned delegates to save the NPP and the nation such embarrassment. Kennedy Agyapong has responded to the attacks accusing Atta Akyea of hypocrisy stating that he would not retaliate against what he described as insults directed at his personality.

Kobby Amoah, an aide to Kennedy Agyapong expressed disappointment over Atta Akyea’s comments. Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse program, Amoah said it was regrettable that a figure of Atta Akyea’s stature would make remarks that only heighten tensions within the party. He stated expectations for language that unites the party, brings everybody together and makes it easier for the party to move forward after the election. The exchanges have intensified the already heated internal rivalry within the NPP ahead of the January 31, 2026 presidential primary.

The NPP presidential primary contest features five candidates including Kennedy Agyapong, Mahamudu Bawumia, Bryan Acheampong, Osei Yaw Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong. The race is largely seen as a two horse contest between former Vice President Bawumia who served under President Akufo Addo from 2017 to 2025 and Kennedy Agyapong who represented Assin Central constituency in Parliament for multiple terms before the NPP’s defeat in the December 2024 general elections.

Atta Akyea served as MP for Abuakwa South from 2013 to 2025 and held ministerial portfolios including Attorney General and Minister for Justice from 2017 to 2018 and Minister for Works and Housing from 2018 to 2021 under the Akufo Addo administration. He practiced as a private legal practitioner before entering politics and has remained an influential voice within NPP circles despite the party’s current opposition status following the election of National Democratic Congress candidate John Dramani Mahama as president in December 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong built a reputation as an outspoken politician known for confrontational rhetoric and controversial statements during his tenure in Parliament. He unsuccessfully contested the NPP presidential primary in 2023 losing to then Vice President Bawumia who went on to lose the 2024 general election to Mahama. Kennedy Agyapong has announced his intention to contest again in the 2026 primary positioning himself as an alternative to the party establishment and emphasizing his business success and wealth creation credentials.

The debate over temperament and presidential qualities reflects broader tensions within the NPP as the party seeks to rebuild following its 2024 electoral defeat. Party delegates will ultimately decide whether business acumen and confrontational political style outweigh concerns about temperament and diplomatic conduct when they vote in the presidential primary. The outcome will determine who leads the NPP into the 2028 general election as the party attempts to return to power after what will be four years in opposition.

Atta Akyea’s public criticism of Kennedy Agyapong represents a significant intervention from a senior party figure and former cabinet minister. His willingness to speak candidly about Kennedy Agyapong’s temperament despite their shared history as classmates signals the depth of concern among some party elders about the implications of Kennedy Agyapong’s leadership style. The comments are likely to influence delegate perceptions as they weigh factors including electability, governance capacity and presidential bearing in making their primary selection.