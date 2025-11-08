Ghanaian traditional musician Atongo Zimba has opened up about his remarkable life journey, sharing stories that span from his grandmother’s kologo lessons in Bolgatanga to performing at Fela Kuti’s legendary Afrika Shrine in Lagos. The 58 year old folk icon spoke candidly during an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz programme.

Born in Bolgatanga in 1967, Atongo traced his musical roots to childhood days spent with his grandparents in Sakoti village. His grandmother introduced him to the kologo, a traditional two stringed instrument that became central to his identity as a musician. He recalled how his grandfather practiced with him whenever they were left alone in the house, laying the foundation for what would become an international career.

Growing up as a herdsman provided unexpected opportunities for musical development. Sitting under trees while following cattle gave him hours to perfect his craft. The musician described these pastoral moments as his classroom, where he could practice without interruption.

Atongo’s most audacious adventure began at age 11, when he started crossing borders to Nigeria without proper documentation. He vividly remembered arriving at the border with no identification card or passport. When immigration and customs officials stopped him, he simply played his kologo for them. The officers started dancing and gave him money, effectively granting him passage through their enthusiasm for his music.

This bold journey eventually led him to Lagos, where he encountered the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Atongo ended up staying at Fela’s compound in the local airport area and performing at the iconic Afrika Shrine. Despite his young age, Fela allowed him to play during jam sessions, and he became an opening act for weekend shows. He fondly remembered that Lagos audiences embraced his unique sound and style.

After his Nigerian sojourn, Atongo returned to Ghana for a major cultural festival. There he met Mac Tontoh, the legendary trumpeter and founding member of Osibisa, the groundbreaking Afro rock band. Mac Tontoh invited the young musician to stay with him, marking a pivotal moment in his career development within Ghana. He also lived and worked with the late highlife legend Senior Eddie Donkor, crediting him as an important influence on his artistry.

Atongo emphasized that musical ability runs in families and often skips generations. He believes his own grandchildren will likely inherit the musical spirit, continuing a tradition that stretches back through his grandmother and grandfather.

The musician addressed a common misconception about northern Ghanaian identity. He clarified that Frafra is not actually a tribal designation but simply a greeting. The word means welcome in his language.

During the lighthearted conversation, Atongo also joked about his famous song “No Beer in Heaven,” playfully suggesting there might at least be non alcoholic beer in paradise. When asked if he brought any beer to the studio, he quipped that it was too early but they could celebrate in the afternoon. He revealed his upcoming music draws from his experiences traveling between Africa and Europe, noting that his philosophy includes drinking tea in Africa and beer in Europe.

The veteran musician’s witty personality shone throughout the interview. Fans reacted enthusiastically on social media, with many calling the conversation vintage Atongo: wise, funny, and unapologetically African. Now approaching six decades of life, he expressed gratitude that people still listen to his music and find inspiration in his work.