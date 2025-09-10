Atlas Backs Crawford Against Size Odds

Boxing analyst Teddy Atlas remains unwavering in his prediction for Saturday’s historic showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The veteran trainer and ESPN commentator continues to favor Crawford despite widespread skepticism about the undefeated American’s chances against the bigger, stronger undisputed super middleweight champion. Atlas recalled the initial skepticism surrounding the matchup, noting that he was an early supporter of the Nebraska native when the fight was first proposed.

The bout is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2025 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be streamed worldwide on Netflix. The fight represents a massive opportunity for both men, with Canelo defending his unified super middleweight championship against Crawford, who aims to become the first male boxer to capture undisputed titles in three different weight divisions.

Atlas draws parallels to boxing’s past disappointments, specifically the delayed Mayweather-Pacquiao superfight. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he expressed concern that age might diminish what could have been a spectacular contest years earlier. However, the respected analyst believes this fight still possesses the ingredients for greatness.

The size differential looms as the fight’s central narrative. Crawford, moving up two full weight classes from his natural welterweight division, faces questions about whether his smaller frame can withstand Canelo’s power. Canelo remains a -165 favorite versus Crawford (+135 underdog) at bet365, largely because Crawford must jump two full weight classes to meet him at 168 pounds.

Atlas sees Crawford’s speed and ring intelligence as decisive factors. He expects the Omaha native to utilize his length advantage while staying mobile against a Canelo who has shown decreased activity in recent performances. The analyst points to Canelo’s lone professional defeat against Floyd Mayweather as evidence that foot speed, not hand speed, remains the Mexican star’s primary vulnerability.

Canelo’s devastating left hook to the liver represents his most dangerous weapon, capable of ending fights instantly. Atlas acknowledges this threat but questions whether the champion can position himself to land cleanly against Crawford’s superior mobility and defensive awareness.

The timing feels perfect for both fighters’ legacies. Canelo Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) will face Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in a 168-pound super middleweight bout for the undisputed championship. A victory for either man would cement their position among boxing’s elite and potentially settle pound-for-pound debates that have raged for years.

Atlas suggests Canelo’s selective approach to recent opponents might work against him facing someone as technically gifted as Crawford. While the Mexican superstar has dominated his division, Crawford brings a different level of boxing sophistication that could exploit any complacency.

The fight’s global significance extends beyond individual achievements. Canelo vs. Crawford takes place on Sept. 13, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day, an occasion now synonymous with fights featuring the top Mexican star today. The Netflix broadcast ensures worldwide accessibility without traditional pay-per-view barriers.

Despite acknowledging Canelo’s strengths and championship pedigree, Atlas maintains his confidence in Crawford’s ability to overcome the physical disadvantages through superior boxing skills and tactical execution. The prediction stands as one of the boldest in recent boxing memory, backing technique and speed over size and power in a clash that promises to define both careers.