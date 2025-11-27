Atlantic Lithium Withdraws AGM Resolution Following Proxy Vote Analysis

Atlantic Lithium has withdrawn a key resolution from its Annual General Meeting agenda just hours before shareholders were scheduled to vote today. The company announced the decision at 7pm Sydney time, citing insufficient support indicated by proxy voting instructions received ahead of the meeting.

The Board of Directors made the call to pull Resolution 6 after reviewing proxy forms submitted by shareholders. The company, which operates across multiple stock exchanges including the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), determined it was more appropriate to withdraw rather than proceed with a vote destined to fail.

Atlantic Lithium’s management emphasized that the withdrawal affects only Resolution 6, leaving all other AGM business to proceed as planned. Finance Director and Company Secretary Amanda Harsas authorized the announcement’s release, confirming that proxy forms already submitted for other resolutions remain valid. Any votes cast specifically on Resolution 6 will be disregarded.

The company did not disclose specific details about what Resolution 6 entailed or the margin by which it was expected to fail. This strategic withdrawal allows the board to avoid a formal rejection while maintaining shareholder confidence ahead of other agenda items.

Atlantic Lithium is advancing Ghana’s first lithium mine at its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project. The project achieved major regulatory milestones in 2024, securing an Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Permit in September and a Mine Operating Permit in October. The company published its Definitive Feasibility Study in July 2023 and received a Mining Lease in October 2023.

The company maintains an exploration portfolio spanning 509 square kilometers of granted tenure in Ghana and 771 square kilometers under application in Côte d’Ivoire. Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller continues to lead development efforts under an earn-in agreement with Elevra Lithium Inc.

This announcement constitutes inside information under Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation as incorporated into UK domestic law through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.