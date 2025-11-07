Atlantic Lithium Secures Shareholder Approval for Capital Raising

Atlantic Lithium Limited has received overwhelming shareholder support for its capital raising initiatives, with all five resolutions passing at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on November 6, 2025.

The resolutions grant the company authority to issue new shares, warrants, and security shares under a Share Placement Agreement and an Equity Placement Facility Agreement. Shareholders voted decisively in favor, with approximately 364.7 million votes supporting the proposals compared to just 327,000 votes against across all resolutions.

The approved measures enable Atlantic Lithium to proceed with planned fundraising efforts critical to advancing the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, which aims to become Ghana’s first lithium mine. The company is working to move the flagship project from exploration and development into production phase.

Warrants issued under these agreements will give holders the right to purchase shares at a future date, providing additional financing flexibility. The security shares form part of the broader financing arrangements designed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet as it progresses toward commercial operations.

Atlantic Lithium operates as a dual listed entity, with shares trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). The multi exchange listing provides the company access to diverse investor pools across three continents.

Capital raising through equity placements represents standard practice for development stage mining companies, which typically require substantial funding to advance projects from exploration through construction to production. The Ewoyaa project has positioned Ghana to enter the global lithium supply chain, with lithium serving as a critical component in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

The decisive shareholder backing reflects investor confidence in the project’s development pathway and management’s execution strategy. The company can now move forward with its financing arrangements following the formal shareholder mandate secured at the meeting.