Atlantic Lithium Restructures Leadership Ahead of Ghana Mine Development

Atlantic Lithium Limited has announced executive changes to optimize costs as it prepares to develop Ghana’s pioneering Ewoyaa lithium project.

Effective July 1, 2025, Executive Chairman Neil Herbert will transition to Non-Executive Chairman, while CEO Keith Muller assumes expanded operational leadership alongside a 10% temporary salary reduction.

The strategic reshuffle comes as the ASX/AIM-listed company enters a critical pre-construction phase for its Central Region lithium operation. Muller, a lithium industry specialist with two decades’ experience, will now oversee both daily operations and strategic direction, with his annual remuneration adjusted to A$427,500 for twelve months. Herbert’s compensation will similarly reflect his reduced governance role.

“These measures demonstrate our disciplined approach to capital management during this pivotal development stage,” stated Herbert. The Ewoyaa project represents Ghana’s inaugural lithium mining venture, positioned to support both global energy transition needs and local economic growth through battery mineral production.