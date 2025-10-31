Atlantic Lithium Hopeful Parliament Will Finally Approve Lease Agreement

After two years of waiting for parliamentary ratification, Atlantic Lithium believes Ghana’s legislature will finally approve the Ewoyaa Lithium Project lease agreement before 2025 ends, clearing the way for the country’s first major lithium production.

The optimism comes despite what has been a frustratingly long wait. The lease agreement was signed back in 2023, but Parliament still hasn’t ratified it, leaving the multimillion-dollar project in regulatory limbo. For a company that’s invested heavily and weathered various delays, this year represents what could be a turning point.

Ahmed Salim Adam, Atlantic Lithium’s General Manager, expressed cautious confidence during an interview with The High Street Journal on the sidelines of the Africa Extractives Media Fellowship on Thursday. He acknowledged the company’s patience has been tested, but circumstances largely beyond their control have kept parliamentary approval out of reach.

“We’ve been waiting for two years,” Ahmed Adam said. “It’s our anticipation that this doesn’t, we hope that this doesn’t drag on beyond this year. The hope is that we will achieve ratification by the end of the year. I’m very optimistic that that happens.”

Once Parliament gives the green light, there’s still a considerable journey ahead. Atlantic Lithium’s board will need to review the investment decision before any actual construction begins. Ahmed Adam estimates the construction phase alone will take between 18 and 24 months, meaning production and cash flows won’t materialize for several more years despite the massive capital already deployed.

What makes this project particularly interesting from Ghana’s perspective is the government’s 13 percent free carried interest. That’s essentially an automatic equity stake without requiring any upfront investment from the state. It’s the kind of arrangement that governments typically love because it offers financial upside without immediate fiscal burden.

There’s another potential layer too. The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has the option to invest directly in the project, something Ahmed Adam hopes will be confirmed soon. If MIIF comes on board, it would give the government not just financial returns but also representation in the boardroom where strategic decisions are made.

“We’ll get our board to take a second look at an investment decision. And then we can break ground,” Ahmed Adam explained. He emphasized that dividends only flow after production begins and the company turns profitable, which means patience is required on all sides.

The General Manager highlighted how significant the government’s stake really is. “What is significant with our project is that the government has a significant stake,” he noted. “It’s not just about taxes anymore. It’s also about having a stake and being in the boardroom.”

That shift from purely tax-based revenue to actual equity participation represents a meaningful evolution in how Ghana approaches mineral development. Rather than simply collecting royalties and corporate taxes, the government becomes a genuine partner with skin in the game.

The Ewoyaa Lithium Project, located in Ghana’s Central Region, has been positioned as potentially transformative for the country’s emerging green minerals sector. Lithium is crucial for battery production, and global demand continues climbing as the world transitions toward electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

If Parliament approves the agreement as Atlantic Lithium expects, Ghana could establish itself as a meaningful player in the global battery supply chain. The project promises job creation, revenue generation, and the kind of sustainable mineral development that looks good both economically and politically.

However, the two-year delay serves as a reminder of how complex resource development can be, even when both government and investors ostensibly want the same outcome. Parliamentary ratification might seem like a formality, but in practice it involves political considerations, legal scrutiny, and timing that doesn’t always align with corporate schedules.

For Atlantic Lithium, the coming months will determine whether their optimism is justified or whether 2025 becomes yet another year of waiting. Ahmed Adam’s confidence suggests the company has reasons to believe this time is different, though he’s been patient long enough to know that in Ghana’s mining sector, nothing moves as quickly as investors hope.