Atlantic Lithium Discovers Major Lithium Deposits in Ivory Coast

Atlantic Lithium has announced significant lithium discoveries across its exploration licences in Côte d’Ivoire, marking a strategic expansion of the Africa-focused company’s mining portfolio.

The London and Australian-listed company identified impressive lithium-in-soil anomalies spanning several kilometres through Phase 2 and Phase 3 soil sampling at its Rubino and Agboville exploration areas, both wholly owned through subsidiary Khaleesi Resources SARL.

The Rubino licence shows particular promise following the latest results. The company’s initial exploration phase identified a lithium-in-soil anomalous zone, which the new Phase 3 data has now expanded substantially to approximately 6.0 kilometres by 2.5 kilometres. Within this expanded area, several distinct linear trends have emerged as priority targets for immediate ground evaluation. The significance of these findings lies not just in their scale, but in what they suggest about the broader prospectivity of Atlantic Lithium’s Côte d’Ivoire tenure in a jurisdiction that remains considerably underexplored for lithium resources.

At Agboville, results paint an equally compelling picture. Phase 2 soil sampling has delineated a pronounced linear anomaly extending more than 5 kilometres, accompanied by several other anomalous linear features. One of these features is particularly noteworthy because it’s associated with spodumene pegmatite float discovered during geological mapping, indicating the presence of lithium-bearing rock formations. Spodumene is a lithium-rich mineral that serves as a primary ore source for lithium extraction, making its discovery a tangible confirmation of mineralisation potential.

Beyond soil sampling, Atlantic Lithium’s geologists have discovered multiple new spodumene pegmatite occurrences within the Rubino licence through rock float analysis and geological mapping. These rock chip samples returned what the company describes as high-grade lithium assays, suggesting material concentrations of the mineral. The company has now initiated expanded mapping programmes across both licences to evaluate the anomalies identified through soil sampling and to assist in planning follow-up auger drilling activities.

The exploration push in Côte d’Ivoire comes alongside Atlantic Lithium’s advancement of its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, reflecting the company’s strategy of building a project pipeline to support long-term growth. Keith Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, described the latest results as underlining the prospectivity of the company’s tenure in Côte d’Ivoire. He noted that the company believes its licences demonstrate significant value potential through lithium exploration.

To accelerate exploration of the two licences, Atlantic Lithium has engaged a specialist corporate advisor to commence a formal process sourcing non-dilutive funding options. The company is considering minority investments, project-level partnerships, or other arrangements that would allow it to intensify exploration without diluting shareholder equity. This strategic approach suggests confidence in the discovery potential whilst managing financial risk.

The timing of these announcements reflects broader industry focus on West African lithium resources. With Ghana already establishing itself as a lithium exploration destination through projects like Ewoyaa, Côte d’Ivoire’s emergence as an exploration frontier could reshape regional mineral development dynamics. The lithium sector continues attracting investment globally as demand for battery materials intensifies, making discoveries in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions particularly valuable to the sector.

Atlantic Lithium’s exploration programmes in Côte d’Ivoire are progressing concurrently with its Ghanaian operations, allowing the company to maximise resource deployment across multiple growth opportunities. The company plans to provide further updates as exploration activities progress.