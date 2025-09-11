Atlantic Lithium Cuts Losses While Awaiting Parliamentary Approval

Atlantic Lithium Limited halved annual losses to $6.59 million in 2025 while maintaining development momentum for Ghana’s first lithium mine, as the company awaits parliamentary ratification of its Ewoyaa mining lease amid recovering battery metal prices.

The AIM and ASX-listed company reported significantly improved financial performance for the year ended June 30, with losses declining from $12.65 million in 2024 despite continued operational spending on project advancement and exploration activities.

Cash conservation measures implemented during the reporting period included voluntary 10% salary reductions for CEO Keith Muller and Finance Director Amanda Harsas, workforce rationalization, and reduced non-critical spending as the company managed through volatile lithium market conditions.

The Ewoyaa Lithium Project received critical regulatory approvals including the Mine Operating Permit, Environmental Permit from the EPA, Land Use Certificate, and Water Use Permit, positioning the development for construction pending final parliamentary ratification of the mining lease.

The mining lease was initially granted by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in October 2023 during a period of elevated lithium prices, but parliamentary ratification represents the last step in the permitting process for what would become Ghana’s first lithium mine.

Resource estimates improved substantially with the Mineral Resource Estimate increasing to 36.8 million tonnes at 1.24% lithium oxide, while Ore Reserves reached 25.6 million tonnes at 1.22% lithium oxide, supporting the project’s development economics despite challenging market conditions.

The company secured critical funding arrangements including a $10 million institutional placement led by largest shareholder Assore International Holdings, plus a binding agreement with Long State Investments providing up to £28 million over 24 months for project advancement.

Shareholder approval for the Long State funding arrangement will be sought at an extraordinary general meeting in October, according to recent company announcements regarding the financing structure.

Atlantic Lithium’s financial position strengthened with total assets increasing to $44.48 million from $41.19 million, while total liabilities decreased to $3.78 million from $5.74 million, resulting in net assets of $40.70 million compared to $35.43 million previously.

Cash used in operations improved dramatically to $4.92 million from $9.14 million in 2024, reflecting successful cost management initiatives implemented as the company preserved capital during the lithium market downturn that began in late 2023.

Battery-grade lithium carbonate prices bottomed at $8,329 per metric ton on June 24, 2025, after starting the year at $10,484, though the lithium market has experienced notable resurgence in 2025 with signs of recovery across the battery metals space.

The company’s Côte d’Ivoire exploration activities identified spodumene pegmatite discoveries at Agboville and Rubino licenses, with Phase 2 soil sampling revealing lithium anomalies over a 2.5 kilometer by 2.0 kilometer area, expanding potential resource bases beyond Ghana.

BDO Audit issued an unqualified opinion with emphasis of matter regarding going concern, noting that the company’s ability to continue operations depends on successful funding and project advancement following parliamentary approval.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ghana’s Lands and Natural Resources Minister, told parliamentarians the project had strong local backing and significant potential to create jobs and boost the economy, supporting expectations for ratification approval.

The company engaged with Ghana’s government to revise fiscal terms reflecting current lithium market conditions, with lithium prices having fallen from approximately $2,600 per tonne in 2023 to around $590 per tonne in June 2025 before recovering toward $935 per tonne by August.

Atlantic Lithium’s debt-led funding strategy aims to minimize shareholder dilution while advancing Ewoyaa toward production, with management expressing confidence that long-term lithium demand fundamentals support the project’s development timeline and economics.

The ongoing dispute with Piedmont Lithium over development cost funding under their Project Agreement remains unresolved, though this has not impacted the company’s ability to advance permitting and secure alternative financing arrangements.

Neil Herbert transitioned to Non-Executive Chairman during the reporting period as the company strengthened governance structures ahead of anticipated construction commencement following parliamentary ratification and final project financing completion.

The annual results confirmed Atlantic Lithium is awaiting parliamentary ratification of the Mining Lease for Ewoyaa, which will mark the final step in the permitting process, positioning the project for potential production startup by 2027-2028.