Atlantic Lithium CEO Receives Over 217,000 Shares From Performance Rights

Atlantic Lithium issued 217,720 ordinary shares to Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller on Wednesday, December 11, 2025, following the exercise of performance rights that vested in November under the company’s employee incentive scheme.

The shares were granted on December 28, 2023, under the Atlantic Lithium Limited Rights Plan and vested on November 21, 2025. Following the issuance, Muller now holds 982,937 ordinary shares in the company, representing 0.13 percent of the issued share capital. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange AIM market around December 16, 2025.

Atlantic Lithium operates as an Africa focused lithium exploration and development company targeting delivery of Ghana’s first lithium mine. The firm holds listings on the London AIM market, Australian Securities Exchange, and Ghana Stock Exchange. The company is advancing its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in the Central Region, which received its mining lease in October 2023 and environmental permits in 2024.

The performance rights exercise forms part of the standard executive compensation structure at Atlantic Lithium. The company uses such incentive schemes to align management interests with shareholder value creation. Finance Director and Company Secretary Amanda Harsas authorized the announcement for release, confirming compliance with UK Market Abuse Regulation requirements.

Atlantic Lithium published a definitive feasibility study for the Ewoyaa project in July 2023. The project site is located within 110 kilometers of a deep sea port, adjacent to grid power, and near highway infrastructure. The company describes the deposit as a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery positioned to produce premium battery grade concentrate.

The total issued share capital of Atlantic Lithium now stands at 748,743,322 ordinary shares, all with voting rights. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for calculating whether they must notify interests or changes in interests under regulatory disclosure rules. The modest share issuance represents minimal dilution to existing shareholders.

Keith Muller joined Atlantic Lithium in November 2022 as Chief Operating Officer before being promoted to Chief Executive Officer in May 2023. He brings over 20 years of operational and leadership experience in hard rock lithium mining. His previous roles included positions at Allkem, where he was involved in operating the Mount Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia.

The company holds a portfolio of lithium projects covering 509 square kilometers in Ghana and 771 square kilometers in Côte d’Ivoire. Atlantic Lithium is developing the Ewoyaa project under an earn in agreement with Elevra Lithium Limited. The project aims to produce lithium spodumene concentrate using a gravity only processing flowsheet.

Global lithium prices have declined significantly from peak levels, prompting Atlantic Lithium to seek revised commercial terms with the Ghanaian government. The company has been in negotiations to adjust fiscal arrangements for the Ewoyaa project to reflect current market conditions. Parliament recently withdrew a proposed lithium mining agreement for further consultations with stakeholders.

The performance rights exercise demonstrates continuing executive confidence in the project despite challenging market conditions for lithium producers worldwide. Atlantic Lithium remains committed to advancing the Ewoyaa project through to construction and production as Ghana’s inaugural lithium mining operation.