Atlantic Lithium Calls Shareholder Vote on Major Financing Package

Atlantic Lithium has announced it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 6, 2025 to seek shareholder approval for several resolutions related to its financing arrangements with Long State Investments, which could provide up to £28 million in funding for Ghana’s first lithium mine project.

The virtual meeting, scheduled for 8am London time and 7pm Sydney time, will ask shareholders to ratify share placements already completed and approve the issuance of warrants, security shares and initial placement shares under an equity placement facility agreement with Long State. All five resolutions are interconnected, meaning each will only take effect if all others pass.

The company has already completed an initial placement of 24,786,526 shares to Long State at £0.080689 per share, raising approximately £2 million. Shareholders are being asked to ratify this transaction under the first resolution, which would restore the company’s capacity to issue additional equity securities without further shareholder approval.

Under the second resolution, shareholders will consider ratifying the issuance of 1,174,188 fee shares that were issued to Long State as part of a £100,000 implementation fee for the equity placement facility. Long State agreed to immediately apply this fee toward the subscription of shares rather than receive cash.

The remaining three resolutions, which are conditional upon one another, seek approval for the company to issue 10 million warrants exercisable over five years at 150% of a benchmark price, 10 million security shares that will eventually be returned to the company, and an initial placement of shares worth up to £575,000 under the equity placement facility.

The financing arrangements provide Atlantic Lithium with significant flexibility and control over the terms of capital raising over a two year period, which the company says represents a critical phase as it advances the Ewoyaa Lithium Project toward construction and production.

Under the share placement agreement, the company can raise up to £8 million through additional placements at its discretion. The equity placement facility provides access to up to £20 million in discretionary funding over 24 months, with the company determining the timing, amount and price of each drawdown.

Keith Muller, the company’s chief executive officer, has previously noted that the financing solution offers more attractive terms compared to traditional equity financing methods that often result in greater shareholder dilution. The arrangements also maintain the company’s flexibility to pursue other funding sources if needed.

Assore International Holdings, Atlantic Lithium’s largest shareholder, has confirmed it intends to vote in favor of all resolutions in the absence of a superior proposal. This support provides significant momentum for the proposals, though all shareholders will have the opportunity to vote.

The equity placement facility includes several protective features designed to balance the interests of both parties. Long State has agreed not to engage in short selling of the company’s securities and will limit daily trading during pricing periods to no more than 5% of placement shares without prior company consent.

Additionally, the facility includes mechanisms to ensure Long State will not hold more than 19.99% voting power in the company or trigger mandatory takeover provisions. The company retains the right to terminate the facility at any time without penalty.

The security shares, which represent one of the more unusual aspects of the financing package, will be issued to Long State but must eventually be returned to the company’s benefit. Upon expiry or termination of the equity placement facility, the company can elect to have the shares transferred back to a nominee, sold on market with proceeds returned, or bought back and cancelled.

This structure allows Long State to hold the shares during the facility period but ensures the economic benefit ultimately returns to Atlantic Lithium and its shareholders. The arrangement provides Long State with certain security during the commitment period while protecting shareholder interests over the long term.

The warrants, exercisable over five years, provide Long State with potential upside participation if the company’s share price appreciates significantly. They’re priced at 150% of a benchmark calculated from trading prices around the time shareholder approval is obtained, meaning Long State would only benefit if shares rise substantially above current levels.

Atlantic Lithium is targeting delivery of Ghana’s first lithium mine at its flagship Ewoyaa project, which holds a resource of 36.8 million tonnes at 1.24% lithium oxide. The project received a mining lease in October 2023, an environmental permit in September 2024, and a mine operating permit in October 2024.

Development is proceeding under an earn in agreement with Piedmont Lithium, and the company has emphasized that securing flexible, non dilutive financing represents a key priority as it moves toward construction and eventual production.

Shareholders can participate in the virtual meeting through an online platform hosted by Computershare, where they’ll be able to watch proceedings, ask questions and vote in real time. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy votes ahead of the meeting even if they plan to attend virtually.

Meeting materials have been dispatched to shareholders and are available on the company’s website. Questions can be submitted in advance by email or through the online voting platform.

The chair of the meeting intends to vote all undirected proxies in favor of the resolutions, though shareholders retain the right to direct their proxies to vote against or abstain on any resolution.

If any of the three conditional resolutions fail to pass, the company will be unable to draw down further funds under the equity placement facility and may need to seek alternative funding arrangements that could prove less favorable or more dilutionary to existing shareholders.