Atlantic Lithium Announces Annual General Meeting for November 27

Atlantic Lithium Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 27, 2025, at 7pm Sydney time, as the company advances Ghana’s first lithium mine project.

The Africa focused lithium exploration and development company, listed on AIM, ASX, and GSE, will hold the meeting online via a virtual facility. Shareholders can participate, ask questions, and vote in real time through the Computershare platform.

The AGM materials were dispatched to shareholders on October 28, 2025, and are available on the company’s website. Finance Director and Company Secretary Amanda Harsas authorized the release.

Key items on the agenda include consideration of the Remuneration Report for the year ended June 30, 2025, and re election of directors Neil Herbert and Christelle van der Merwe. Herbert serves as Board chair and sits on the Audit and Risk Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Van der Merwe is a Senior Manager in the Growth and Strategic Development team at Assore.

Shareholders will also vote on resolutions authorizing directors to issue shares for cash and non cash consideration, each up to 15% of issued share capital. A special resolution seeks approval to issue an additional 10% of issued capital over 12 months pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

The company currently has 719,108,127 shares on issue. If approved, the resolutions would allow issuance of up to 107,866,219 shares under standard placement rules and an additional 71,910,812 shares under the additional placement facility.

Atlantic Lithium is advancing the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, a spodumene pegmatite discovery in Ghana. The project received a Mining Lease in October 2023, an Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Permit in September 2024, and a Mine Operating Permit in October 2024. A Definitive Feasibility Study was published in July 2023.

The company holds a portfolio of lithium projects within 509 square kilometers and 771 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure across Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire respectively. The project is being developed under an earn in agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Funds raised from any share issuances would be applied toward accelerating exploration and development of the company’s projects, general working capital requirements, and corporate costs, according to meeting materials.

“The Board unanimously recommends all shareholders vote in favor,” meeting documents state regarding the share issuance resolutions.

Proxy forms must be received by Computershare no later than 7pm Sydney time on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Shareholders can submit questions in advance by email to [email protected].