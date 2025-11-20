Atiwa West District Holds Major Sod-Cutting Ceremony for Education and Health Projects

The Atiwa West District Assembly has successfully held a major sod-cutting ceremony to launch several education and health infrastructure projects across the district. The event, which took place on Thursday, 20th November 2025, marked a significant step toward improving social services in beneficiary communities.

The ceremony was led by the District Chief Executive for Atiwa West, Hon. Johnson Amo Anom. Community members, traditional leaders and stakeholders gathered at the various locations to witness the commencement of the much-needed development projects.

Four key projects were officially launched during the exercise:

1. A Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound with ancillary facilities at Nkurakan.

2. A 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Presbyterian Basic School at Sankubanase.

3. A 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Methodist Basic School at Asamama.

4. A 2-unit KG classroom block with ancillary facilities for the R.C. Basic School at Abrenya.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Rita Awatey said the projects form part of government’s broader agenda to expand educational infrastructure and strengthen primary healthcare systems, especially in rural communities. She noted that the facilities, once completed, will create a more conducive environment for learning and ensure accessible healthcare for all.

Hon. Johnson Amo Anom expressed gratitude to the government and development partners for supporting the district. He assured residents that the Assembly would monitor the contractors closely to ensure timely completion and quality work.

Community members expressed excitement and relief, describing the projects as long-awaited interventions that will improve opportunities for children and enhance healthcare delivery.

The successful sod-cutting exercise marks the beginning of a transformative development phase in Atiwa West, with residents hopeful for rapid progress and completion of the projects.