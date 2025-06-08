Atiwa East NPP Holds Conference to Strategize for 2028 Elections

Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Abena Osei-Asare convened a delegates’ conference to reposition the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following its 2024 electoral defeat.

The meeting gathered constituency and regional leadership, including the Regional Secretary, Council of Elders, and polling station executives.

Osei-Asare emphasized that the party’s revitalization must begin at the polling station level. “The soul of our party lives at the polling station,” she stated in a social media post detailing the event. “To lead Ghana again, we must instill discipline, foster unity, and rebrand our image from each polling station upward.”

The conference, chaired by the Constituency Chairman, operated under the theme “Rebrand, Rebuild & Retool the Party.” Osei-Asare characterized this as a foundational mission rather than a slogan.

The MP confirmed attendees collaborated on strategies to secure victory in the 2028 elections, framing the effort as essential for the party’s future. The outcome underscores ongoing organizational restructuring within Ghana’s opposition political forces after recent electoral setbacks.