Atiku Wins ADC Ticket for 2027 Nigeria Election

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar was declared the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday night, defeating former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in a direct primary conducted across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards, setting up his fourth presidential bid against incumbent Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Returning officer Tunde Ogbeha announced the results at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja following a two-day collation exercise. Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes against Amaechi’s 504,117 and Hayatu-Deen’s 177,120, out of 2,546,457 total votes cast. ADC leadership, headed by former Senate President David Mark, formally presented the party flag to Atiku after the declaration.

Both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen immediately rejected the outcome. Their objections add internal tension to a party that had already weathered departures from former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi and former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress ahead of the primary.

Atiku, speaking after his victory, appealed to rivals “to come back to our party and close ranks,” framing unity as essential to mounting a credible challenge against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu.

The primary was conducted by direct voting under the Option A4 system, in which party members across the country openly queued behind their preferred aspirants at ward level. The ADC had opted for the direct method after all three aspirants declined calls to support a consensus candidate.

Atiku joined the ADC in late 2025 as part of a broader opposition realignment aimed at consolidating an alternative to the ruling APC ahead of 2027. His long political history adds weight to the ticket but also a familiar set of questions about whether he can translate a party primary win into a general election breakthrough, having lost presidential contests in 2007, 2019 and 2023 under different party banners.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027.