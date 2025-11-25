AT Staff Stage Protest Over Planned Telecel Merger

Staff at telecommunications company AT Ghana staged a silent protest on Monday, November 24, 2025, expressing concerns about potential job losses from the planned merger with Telecel Ghana.

Employees dressed in black and red attire with armbands at the company’s headquarters in Accra, voicing fears that the consolidation could affect more than 10,000 jobs nationwide. The protest comes nearly three months after the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations announced the merger plan.

Workers expressed frustration with what they describe as inadequate communication from government officials. Staff said the Minister of Communications visited AT Ghana headquarters on September 3 and promised to provide clarity within 60 days, but nearly three months later, workers say they have received no feedback, worsening anxiety about the company’s future.

The protest reflects broader concerns about job security as the government moves forward with consolidation plans. Despite ministerial assurances that no permanent employees would lose their positions, the silent demonstration signals continuing unease among the workforce about their future under a merged entity.

Earlier this year, Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed that the two telecom operators would be merged to form a stronger and more sustainable national telecom operator. The decision came after AT Ghana reported significant financial difficulties throughout 2025.

During a staff meeting, the minister reassured employees that none of AT Ghana’s 300 permanent staff would lose their jobs under the proposed merger, explaining that the decision was driven by AT Ghana’s worsening financial position, reporting losses exceeding 10 million dollars in the first eight months of 2025.

The minister stated that continued government support through public funds was no longer sustainable given the mounting losses. AT Ghana, formerly known as AirtelTigo, has struggled to compete effectively against market leader MTN Ghana, which controls approximately 73 percent of the telecommunications market.

According to data from the National Communications Authority (NCA), MTN Ghana commanded 29.5 million subscriptions at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Telecel held 18 percent market share with 7.6 million users, while AT Ghana controlled just 8 percent with 3.3 million subscribers.

A merged Telecel AT entity would command approximately 26 percent of the market with roughly 10.9 million subscribers combined. Proponents argue this would create a clearer counterweight to MTN’s overwhelming dominance, though critics question whether combining two struggling operators produces a viable competitor.

The merger plan emerged after AT Ghana faced an operational crisis in September. Tower operator American Tower Corporation (ATC) began disconnecting power to AT’s sites over unpaid debts, threatening service for over three million subscribers. To prevent a collapse, the government directed emergency migration of AT traffic onto Telecel’s network.

However, the consolidation has generated significant controversy. Workers expressed shock and confusion over the government’s decision to pursue a merger with Telecel at a time when AT has already secured a major investment package from Rektron, a global telecom investment firm.

Employees disclosed that Rektron pledged financing backed by a memorandum of understanding signed between Rektron and the Government of Ghana in May 2025, but workers say this investment is now at risk due to the forced merger push, which they describe as unnecessary and potentially destructive.

The Rektron proposal involves acquiring a 60 percent controlling stake in AT for 150 million dollars, backed by what the company describes as a fully funded package comprising cash, credit lines, and guarantees. Beyond immediate capital injection, Rektron outlined an investment plan totaling up to one billion dollars over five years to modernize AT’s infrastructure.

Parliamentary opposition has intensified pressure on the government. The Minority in Parliament called for immediate suspension of the restructuring process, demanding comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the proposed acquisition of AT by Telecel.

Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee on Communications Matthew Nyindam described the transaction as one that goes beyond business, stressing it concerns preservation of a vital national asset. He emphasized that AT Ghana’s future must remain firmly in Ghanaian hands.

The opposition raised questions about Telecel’s financial capacity and track record. Nyindam noted that Telecel promised to invest 500 million dollars after acquiring Vodafone Ghana but failed to deliver, having injected less than 10 million dollars to date. He expressed concern this pattern could repeat itself.

Critics also highlighted Telecel’s debt burden, reportedly exceeding 400 million dollars, questioning how a financially stretched company could successfully absorb and revitalize AT. They argued that Telecel seeks primarily to benefit from AT’s customer base to expand its own market position without making substantial investment.

The Ministry of Communications has defended the merger as necessary intervention given AT’s dire financial condition and unsustainable drain on public resources. Officials emphasized that maintaining the status quo would require continued injections of taxpayer funds with diminishing prospects for recovery.

Minister George assured AT’s permanent staff that their contracts would continue uninterrupted, stating this is not a re application process and every single employee will be absorbed unless they personally decide to leave. He added that customers should expect no service disruption during the transition.

The merger would proceed in three phases. Technical migration is nearly complete, with more than 3.2 million AT customers already moved onto Telecel’s infrastructure under a national roaming arrangement. The second phase focuses on aligning human resources, ensuring all 300 AT staff are absorbed. The final phase involves commercial restructuring to establish the business framework of the merged entity.

MTN’s market dominance makes the competitive challenge facing any merged Telecel AT entity substantial. MTN reported 19.8 percent year over year service revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, with Ghana contributing significantly to that increase. The company’s 4G population coverage reached 99.3 percent, and MTN has invested more than one billion dollars in its Ghana network over the past five years.

The protest highlights the human dimension of telecommunications restructuring. While policymakers focus on market dynamics and financial sustainability, employees face uncertainty about their livelihoods despite official assurances. The demonstration reflects broader anxieties about corporate consolidation and its impact on workers.

Monday’s silent protest marks the latest escalation in ongoing tension surrounding AT Ghana’s future. As negotiations continue between government officials, telecommunications operators, and potential investors, staff concerns about job security and the company’s direction remain unresolved.

The situation reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s telecommunications sector, where market concentration, financial pressures, and regulatory decisions intersect with employment considerations and national strategic interests. How authorities navigate these competing priorities will shape not only AT’s future but also the structure of Ghana’s digital economy.