At PRINPAG Workshop, BoG Declares 2026 Year of Consolidation and Discipline

The Bank of Ghana has announced that 2026 will be a year of consolidation and discipline, with renewed focus on foreign exchange markets, digital finance regulation and stronger banking supervision.

Speaking at the PRINPAG training workshop in Ada, Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, through his Advisor Dr. Francis Yao Kumah, outlined four priority areas that will guide the central bank’s operations this year.

He said the Bank will deepen reforms in the foreign exchange and money markets to ensure transparent pricing, orderly price discovery and firm enforcement against market abuse.

“We will maintain strong oversight, reporting mechanisms and disciplined market conduct to support confidence,” the address stated.

On payments and digital finance, the Governor said the rapid expansion of electronic transactions requires greater emphasis on consumer protection, system resilience and sound governance.

He noted that innovation must occur within clear regulatory boundaries to preserve trust in Ghana’s financial ecosystem.

The Bank also plans to strengthen banking sector supervision, adopting a more preventive approach that prioritises governance quality, capital adequacy, liquidity planning and early risk detection.

In addition, Dr. Asiama pledged enhanced policy communication, assuring market players of predictable and evidence-based signals rather than policy surprises.

“Predictability and credibility will anchor our approach,” he said.

The Governor indicated that the Bank’s focus would remain on building institutions that ensure stability becomes routine rather than episodic.