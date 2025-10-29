At Least 64 Dead in Massive Rio Police Raid

A massive police operation targeting organized crime in Rio de Janeiro resulted in at least 64 deaths, including four officers, as authorities launched their largest raid against a major drug trafficking gang.

Officials confirmed the high casualty count on Tuesday, October 26, amid a major government offensive against Comando Vermelho, the state’s largest and oldest criminal group known for drug trafficking and extortion. The operation involved more than 2,500 military and civilian police personnel launched to combat the territorial expansion of Comando Vermelho, also known as Red Command.

Video footage from the raid area showed multiple fires and was underscored by the sound of persistent gunfire. The year-long planned operation, called Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment), is part of a broader struggle against Comando Vermelho, which has recently faced escalating violence from the state and rival criminal militias.

Authorities confirmed at least 81 arrests and the seizure of at least 42 rifles during the ongoing effort. Rio de Janeiro State Governor Claudio Castro warned that the death toll may continue to rise as the operation proceeds. He asked all residents of affected neighborhoods to remain indoors while police and military continue the sweep.

The operation saw a dramatic escalation of tactics, with authorities claiming that gang members used a drone to attack police officers in the Penha Complex in retaliation for the raid. The state government shared video evidence appearing to show a drone firing a projectile.

Governor Castro used this incident to justify the severity of the operation, stating, “It is no longer common crime, it is narco-terrorism,” a term popular among tough-on-crime leaders in Latin America and the United States. Authorities emphasized that security forces remain steadfast in the fight against crime.

Comando Vermelho has long controlled several favelas in Rio de Janeiro, using them as bases for drug distribution and extortion networks. The group has faced increased pressure from both state forces and competing criminal militias in recent years.