AT Ghana Workers Protest Proposed Telecel Merger, Cite Fears Over Jobs and Investment

Workers of AT Ghana staged a peaceful, company-wide demonstration Tuesday, wearing black and red to protest what they describe as a forced merger between AT and Telecel.

According to workers, the action took place across all AT offices as employees expressed alarm over the government’s push for a merger without what they say is transparent engagement with staff, management or industry stakeholders.

Employee representatives said Communications Minister–led efforts to merge the two telecom firms have raised concerns about the future of a major investment agreement between AT and global technology firm Rektron. AT announced earlier this year that it had secured an initial $150 million from Rektron, with a long-term commitment of up to $1 billion over five years. The investment, workers said, is backed by a memorandum of understanding the government signed in May 2025.

Workers argue the proposed merger now places that investment at risk.

AT employs roughly 300 full-time staff and about 200 contract workers. Employee groups say the merger could threaten those jobs and jeopardize the livelihoods of more than 10,000 others connected to AT’s operations, including distributors, suppliers, agencies, third-party vendors and technical support partners.

Workers also criticized what they described as a lack of communication from the Ministry of Communications. They said they have received no clear information about the future of AT, the fate of the Rektron investment or their job security, fueling “confusion, fear and anxiety” among employees and their dependents.

The workers called on the government to intervene to protect AT’s independence and ensure the continuity of the Rektron investment.

Despite the protest, employees said essential operations would continue and that customers would not experience service disruptions.

By Kingsley Asiedu