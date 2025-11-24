AT Ghana Staff Stage Black-and-Red Protest Over Fears of Massive Job Losses, Question Silence on Forced Merger with Telecel

Workers of AT Ghana on Monday staged a nationwide peaceful demonstration across all company offices, wearing black and red armbands to register their displeasure over a proposed merger between AT and Telecel—a move they fear could lead to more than 10,000 job losses across the country.

The internal protest, which took place at the company’s headquarters and all regional offices, saw staff insisting that the merger is being pushed without transparency, consultation, or regard for the livelihoods of thousands whose income depends on AT’s operations.

Direct and Indirect Jobs at Risk

According to the workers, the merger threatens:

300 full-time staff

200 contract workers

Over 10,000 indirect workers, including:

Distributors

Suppliers

Agencies

Third-party vendors

Freelancers

Technical support partners

Workers say the ripple effect could devastate families, small businesses, and several sectors linked to the telecom company.

Rektron’s $1 Billion Investment in Jeopardy

Staff expressed shock and confusion over the government’s decision to pursue a merger with Telecel at a time when AT has already secured a major investment package.

They disclosed that Rektron, a global telecom investment firm, has pledged:

$150 million initial investment

Up to $1 billion over the next five years

This financing arrangement is backed by an MOU signed between Rektron and the Government of Ghana in May 2025.

However, workers say this investment is now at risk due to the forced merger push, which they describe as unnecessary and potentially destructive.

Minister’s Silence Raises Concerns

The staff expressed disappointment with the Minister of Communications, who they say visited the AT Ghana headquarters on September 3rd and promised to provide clarity within 60 days. Nearly three months later, workers say they have received no feedback, worsening anxiety about the company’s future.

“The silence has left us confused and afraid. People want to know the way forward,” one staff member said.

Workers Appeal for Government Intervention

The AT staff are appealing directly to the Government of Ghana to:

Protect AT’s independence

Safeguard Rektron’s long-term investment

Prevent massive job losses

Ensure transparent stakeholder engagement

They stressed that they are not against partnerships or restructuring but insist that decisions must prioritize Ghanaian jobs and long-term telecom growth.

Service Uninterrupted Despite Demonstration

Despite the protest, staff assured customers that all AT Ghana services remain functional and uninterrupted.

The workers have called on policymakers, civil society, and the public to pay close attention to the ongoing developments, warning that the consequences of inaction could be catastrophic for thousands of Ghanaian families.