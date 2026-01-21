Asutifi North Residents Demand Asphalt Roads from Newmont

Residents, Assembly Members, and community-based organisations (CBOs) staged a massive demonstration in the Asutifi North District on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, against Newmont Ghana Gold Limited.

The protest opposed the company’s plan to construct double-sealed roads, locally known as “Sapetee.”

The action defied a strong warning from the Paramount Chiefs of Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No. 2, and Ntotroso, who had threatened the demonstration leaders with their wrath if they proceeded.

Protestors argued that the double-sealed roads do not meet their infrastructure needs, noting that many previously constructed roads of this type were already deteriorating.

They, therefore, called for meaningful community consultation and a project review, demanding that the American multinational instead construct more durable asphalt roads in the district.

Viewing the protest as their constitutional right, organisers proceeded after notifying the District Police Command. Wearing red bands, the largely peaceful demonstrators began at 7:00 am at the Church of Pentecost in Kenyasi No. 2, marched through the principal streets to Ntotroso, and ended at the Newmont Plant Site.

Numbering in the hundreds, they carried placards with messages such as “Our Roads, Our Choice,” “We Don’t Want ‘Sapetee’ Roads,” “Consult Us on Development,” and among others.

At the plant site, they presented a petition to the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Charity Gardiner, who assured them she would look into the matter.

Despite the earlier threats from the paramount chiefs, the demonstration concluded without incident, under the watch of the district police.

Meanwhile, Ghanaianradar has learned that following the demonstration, the Ahafo Region Police Command invited the leaders of the protest at the regional command on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.