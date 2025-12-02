Asutifi North MP Highlights Achievements, Dismisses NPP ‘Propaganda’

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has outlined a series of developmental interventions he has undertaken in the constituency, emphasizing his commitment to improving livelihoods and supporting grassroots initiatives.

Speaking in an interview on Radio XYZ, the MP revealed that prior to the 2024 general elections, he engaged young apprentices in sewing and tailoring across various zones and encouraged them to invite him to their graduation ceremonies. He said his intention was to support their trades and demonstrate the practical role an MP can play in community development.

According to him, many of these areas are strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but he appealed to the conscience of residents and urged them to consider voting for him and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) based on developmental performance.

Mr. Addo said he pledged to donate sewing machines to graduates completing their apprenticeship programs—and has since fulfilled that promise.

He disclosed that:

• 52 apprentices in the Kenyasi zone received 52 sewing machines.

• 13 machines were donated to graduates in the Gambia zone last week.

• 30 more graduates in his own zone are set to receive sewing machines after the Farmers’ Day celebration.

“It’s important that we support them with the tools they need to work. I promised, and I am delivering,” he stressed.

Beyond skills support, the MP highlighted other projects he has executed, particularly in areas he described as previously neglected. In communities such as Jericho and Adum, he said no MP had ever delivered tangible development until his tenure.

Mr. Addo pointed to the construction of a bridge that has eased transportation challenges for residents who once had to take long, inconvenient routes to reach their destinations.

He also noted that his office has rented and equipped constituency offices, hired personal assistants, and pays them monthly to ensure effective administration and community engagement.

As part of efforts to improve security and accessibility, the MP launched the “Light Up Asutifi North Project,” which aims to electrify areas without lights. He reported that almost 200 streetlights have so far been installed under the initiative.

“No amount of propaganda by the NPP will change Asutifi North,” Mr. Addo asserted, adding that the visible changes he is bringing to the constituency have made residents “happy and comfortable.”

The MP expressed confidence that his track record will continue to win the trust and support of the people of Asutifi North.