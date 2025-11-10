Asutifi North MP Donates 52 Sewing Machines to Empower Young Dressmakers

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has donated 52 pieces of sewing machines to graduating apprentices in Kenyasi No. 1 and No. 2, as part of his continuous effort to promote skills development and youth empowerment within the constituency.

The gesture, which took place at a short ceremony over the weekend, formed part of the MP’s broader initiative to support vocational training and provide livelihood opportunities for the youth, especially young women in the area.

Speaking during the presentation, Hon. Addo said the donation underscores his commitment to creating employment avenues for the people of Asutifi North. He explained that skills training remains one of the most sustainable ways to reduce unemployment and poverty in local communities.

> “Today’s presentation is not just about sewing machines — it’s about giving our young women the tools to start their own businesses and become self-reliant. When we empower them, we empower entire families and communities,” he emphasized.

The MP noted that he plans to expand the support to other trades such as hairdressing, carpentry, and auto-mechanics in the coming year, to ensure that more youth benefit from practical vocational training programs.

Hon. Addo also encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the machines to establish themselves and train others, thereby contributing to the local economy.

The graduating apprentices, drawn from various dressmaking centers in Kenyasi No. 1 and No. 2, expressed profound gratitude to the MP for his timely support. Many described the donation as life-changing, as it would help them start their businesses without the burden of capital cost.

Community leaders and officials of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) in the area also commended Hon. Addo for his continuous investment in youth empowerment initiatives.

The event ended with a call on the private sector and development partners to collaborate with government representatives to promote skills training and job creation for Ghana’s young population.