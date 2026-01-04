Asuom Krontihene is not destooled- family and Asuom people insist

The Mmirewasan clain of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region has refuted claims that Nana Boadi Amponim Obodade III has been destooled as Krontihene of Asuom.

They have urged the people of Asuom and the general public to discredit such information, stressing that Nana Boadi Amponim obodade remains the legitimate Krontihene in the community.

Nana obodade (known in private life as Kwasi Ringold) is alleged to have been destooled by the Chief of Asuom, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, after expressing disappointment in the former President Akufo-Addo’s administration before and after the 2024 general elections.

He openly condemned former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration while expressing unwavering support for then President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

In December 2025, the traditional leader allegedly criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopefuls, describing all five as “sankwas” (sub-standerd and in compitance suggesting none have the necessary qualities to lead Ghana as president.Compared to the Gallalt Presidential hopefuls of old ,such as Prof Albert Adu Boaehen, Victor Owusu,J A Kuffour,etc.

He argued that the NPP has seen a decline in leadership quality compared to the party’s past leadership.

Opanyin Kofi Agyabong Dwantoaheneof Asuom Asona Mmerewasan family, has debunked the alleged destoolment, urging the public to treat such pronouncements with caution.

At a family gathering in Asuom on Saturday, January 3, 2026, he challenged the purported traditional ritual performed for the destoolment of the Asuom Krontihene.He claims that even when a chief has done something wrong he need to be summoned, charged with the offence and given a hearing in the presence of chiefs and elders.No chiefcan sit in his palace together with his bodyguards and slaughter a sheep claiming to have destooled a Krontihene.

Alternatively a chief could have gone to Okyehene with his complains after which a Krontihene with have been summoned to defend himself so that if found guilty he can be destooled.It is there not traditional or Custormary practices what Asuom Hene has done.

Opanyin Agyapong expounded that Nana Boadi Amponim Obodade iii who is the Mmirewasanhene,a pallanquie chief,and sits on black stool can only be destooled by the Mmerewasan royal family and no one, not even the Chief of Asuom, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng, could do that.

On the other hand Opanyin Kofi Amoako (Alhaji), head of Asuom royal family, the family that appoints Asuom Hene affirmed the position taken by Opanyin Agyapong and the entire Asuom people.

Opanyin kofi Amoako and his family who hoslted the meeting and gave a historical background of the family questioned the legitimacy of Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng and his capacity to pronounce the Krontihene stool vacant.

Opanyin Amoako was resolute in his determination to state the fact about chieftaincy in Asuom.He claimed that Ofosuhene ii had ever seen or sat on the black stool and therefore has no authority to call himself a chief.He supported his claims with documents that proved that Osabarima Ofosuhene ii had lied his way into being gaqatted as a Chief to Okyehene.The whole Asona Royal family believe that the Asuom Hene is an imposter who only forces people to believe that he is a chief.He was deemed unfit for the roll right from the beginning because of intest,violent nature and the fat that is side of the family we’re strangers who were not of the Original Royal blood line.He however was optimistic that the chief of Asuom will been enstooled soon who will sit on the legitimate black stool and rull together with all the chiefs and Abuasupayins to bring peace and prosperity in Asuom .He appeal to the youth to remain calm and allow peace to prevail.All the sub chiefs and various Abuasupayins pledge their royalty and support to the Asuom Asona Royal family and the person he will elect as a chief.

The youth attributed lack of development in the area to the persistent and unresolved chieftaincy issues and appealed to Osagyefo Amoatia Oforipanyin, Overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, to intervene to ensure lasting peace in Akyem Asuom.