Asuogyaman MP Launches Incentive Scheme to Improve BECE Outcomes and SHS Transition

Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Asuogyaman, has introduced a robust incentive plan aimed at boosting Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) performance and easing the transition to Senior High School (SHS) for top-performing students.

Under the initiative, any student scoring a single-digit aggregate in the 2025 BECE will receive a fully-funded SHS prospectus—covering all necessary items for school enrollment. This intervention is designed to reward excellence while reducing financial burdens on families.

During a monitoring tour of exam centres, the MP also announced the reintroduction of a daily feeding programme, ensuring students are energized and focused throughout the exam period.

District Director of Education, Augustina Adwoa Owusu, applauded the move. “This support addresses a key logistical challenge for many families. It will reduce absenteeism and lateness between papers,” she said.

The district is targeting a 68% pass rate this year, with 1,943 candidates currently sitting the exam—an ambitious yet achievable goal bolstered by this renewed investment in basic education.