Asumadu Teams with King Paluta for Birthday Release

Two Kumasi rap stars are collaborating on a new single that promises to showcase the city’s growing influence in Ghana’s music scene, with the track strategically timed for a double celebration.

Ghana’s rap scene is about to experience a wake-up as rapper Asumadu prepares to release his brand-new single “Confirm”, featuring award-winning Kumasi rap king, King Paluta. The track, produced by Mr. Herry and set for release on September 13, 2025, under Hometown Records, coincides with Asumadu’s birthday, creating additional significance for the collaboration.

Asumadu, born Solomon Mensah, brings years of industry experience to the partnership. The rapper first gained recognition with his breakout single “T3nt3l3but33l3” featuring established acts Keche and Kofi Supreme, establishing his presence in Ghana’s competitive rap landscape.

His recent signing with Hometown Records marks a refreshed phase in his career, providing the backing and resources needed to reach wider audiences. The label partnership signals confidence in Asumadu’s potential to make a significant impact in Ghana’s evolving music industry.

King Paluta joins the collaboration as one of Ghana’s most decorated contemporary rappers. The artist has achieved considerable success with hits including “Y’ahitie Remix” and “Aseda,” earning multiple awards at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards including Best New Artist, Best Hiplife Song, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

The Tamale-born artist has solidified his status as a frontrunner for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards with his Give Time Some Time album tour continuing to captivate audiences across the country. His ability to blend rap, hiplife, and highlife while performing in multiple dialects has made him a household name across Ghana.

The collaboration between the two Kumasi-based artists highlights the city’s growing role as a powerhouse in Ghana’s music industry. Both rappers champion Kumasi’s distinctive sound and cultural influence, contributing to the city’s reputation as a breeding ground for innovative Ghanaian music.

“Confirm” represents themes of ambition, success, and validation, drawing from both artists’ experiences in the competitive music landscape. The track promises to showcase Asumadu’s lyrical consistency alongside King Paluta’s proven commercial appeal and artistic versatility.

The timing of the release adds personal significance for Asumadu, who celebrates his birthday on the same day the single drops. This dual celebration creates additional momentum for the track’s promotional campaign and provides fans with multiple reasons to engage with the release.

Industry observers anticipate that “Confirm” will resonate strongly with audiences given the complementary strengths both artists bring to the collaboration. Asumadu’s sustained presence in the rap scene combined with King Paluta’s current dominance suggests significant potential for radio play and streaming success.

The partnership also demonstrates how established and emerging artists can leverage each other’s strengths to create compelling music that speaks to contemporary Ghanaian experiences. Both rappers have built reputations for authenticity and connection with their audiences.

For Asumadu, the collaboration represents an opportunity to reaffirm his relevance in Ghana’s rap scene while showcasing his artistic growth under new management. For King Paluta, it provides another platform to demonstrate his versatility and maintain his momentum in the industry.

As anticipation builds toward the September 13 release date, “Confirm” positions itself as more than a typical collaboration, representing artistic growth, celebration, and the continued evolution of Kumasi’s influence on Ghana’s music landscape.