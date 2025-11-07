A Tarotoo study examining famous American couples reveals many long lasting relationships thrive despite extremely low astrological compatibility scores according to their sun signs.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves represent the most astrologically mismatched couple in Hollywood with a mere nine percent compatibility between his Scorpio and her Aquarius signs. The couple has been married since 2012.

This finding comes from an October 2025 Tarotoo report which analyzed zodiac signs and relationship longevity for prominent pairs. The research aimed to identify which famous couples defy astrological predictions. Nearly seventy percent of Americans reportedly check zodiac compatibility when beginning new relationships.

“Scorpio constantly asks for emotional connection while Aquarius needs space” a Tarotoo astrologer said. “It takes conscious effort from both sides to make it work.”

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts also share a nine percent compatibility score. Their Aquarius and Scorpio pairing has endured for twenty three years since their 2002 marriage. Jay-Z and Beyoncé hold a thirteen percent compatibility between his Sagittarius and her Virgo natures. Their relationship has lasted seventeen years.

Several couples on the list share a twenty seven percent compatibility score. These pairs include Julius Tennon and Viola Davis together for twenty two years and Barack and Michelle Obama whose marriage has spanned thirty three years. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who started dating in 2023 also have twenty seven percent compatibility.

The Tarotoo chief executive officer (CEO) commented on the results. He suggested successful connections often go deeper than simple sun sign comparisons. Full birth charts including moon and rising signs can better explain emotional compatibility and create balance between partners.