Assemblies of God, Ghana’s General Council presents vehicles to key institutions

The General Council of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has presented vehicles to key institutions of the church to enhance the effectiveness of its ministry operations across the country.

The vehicles have been allocated to the National Home Missions Department and two Regional Administrations—Eastern Region B and Brong Ahafo Region B—to support administrative supervision, evangelism, and pastoral oversight within their respective jurisdictions.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiary institutions are led by Rev. Maxwell Kwesi Incoom, National Home Missions Director; Rev. Obed Asiedu, Regional Superintendent for Eastern Region B; and Rev. Moses Nasimong, Regional Superintendent for Brong Ahafo Region B.

Transformation Agenda

The donations, carried out on separate occasions, form part of the church’s Transformation Agenda being spearheaded by the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam. The agenda is a comprehensive strategic vision designed to revitalise the church spiritually, administratively, socially, and in community impact, thereby strengthening its capacity to propagate the gospel with excellence.

Presenting the vehicles, Rev. Wengam underscored the importance of equipping church institutions with the necessary logistical tools to enhance efficiency, supervision, and mission delivery, particularly in advancing the Great Commission.

On behalf of their respective institutions, the leaders expressed appreciation to the General Council for the support and assured the church that the vehicles would be used strictly for official ministry work to advance evangelism, church planting, and pastoral care.