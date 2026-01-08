Assemblies of God, Ghana’s General Council donates vehicle to Brong Ahafo Region “B”

The General Council of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has presented a Toyota Prado to Brong Ahafo Region “B” through the church’s Head Office in Accra.

Presentation

The presentation was made by the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, in line with the Rebuild component of the Transformation Agenda—the vision of the Executive Presbytery. This initiative seeks to make significant investments in infrastructure and resource various aspects of the church to effectively deliver on its mandate.

Presenting the vehicle, Rev. Wengam noted that the region had been without an official vehicle for some time, a situation that had hampered administrative work.

Appreciation

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the region, the Regional Superintendent of Brong Ahafo Region “B”, Rev. Moses Nasimong, expressed profound gratitude to the General Council for responding promptly to the region’s distress call for logistical support.

AGTV NEWS