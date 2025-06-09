Assault Victim Forgives Cheddar’s Guard After Medical Check-Up

The man assaulted by a bodyguard of 2024 presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has chosen not to pursue legal action after receiving an apology.

He confirmed his decision during a press briefing following a medical examination arranged by Bediako’s medical team.

“Nana Kwame called me after the incident and invited me to Accra for a check-up. His doctors examined me, and the guard who punched me twice in the chest has apologized. I’ve forgiven him,” the victim stated.

The New Force, Bediako’s political movement, had earlier condemned the assault and announced an ongoing investigation. The incident occurred during Bediako’s visit to the funeral of the Mamponghene.

The victim emphasized that the guard had acknowledged his mistake, prompting his decision to drop any complaints.