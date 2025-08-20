Assamese Debut Feature Selected for Prestigious Busan Film Festival

A new voice in Indian cinema is set to reach a global audience. “Kok Kok Kokook,” the first feature film by Assamese director Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, has been selected for the Vision Asia section of the 30th Busan International Film Festival.

The film, a magic realist horror drama, was produced by the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata.

Set in Guwahati, the story delves into the intense struggles of migrants fighting for their identity. It blends personal narrative with broader universal themes against a backdrop that is both gritty and visually striking. For Kashyap, an SRFTI alumnus, the project began as his final dissertation under the guidance of filmmaker Dominic Sangma.

The Vision Asia program is known for spotlighting innovative works from emerging directors who are shaping the future of Asian film. Kashyap’s selection is a significant moment for regional cinema from Northeast India. In a statement, the director dedicated the film to the people of Assam, expressing concern over changing times and a hope that the work stands as a testament to those fighting for identity.

The film features a cast of largely regional actors, including Raju Roy and Rupjyoti Das. Its world premiere in Busan this September marks not only a personal milestone for Kashyap but also a moment of recognition for contemporary Assamese storytelling on the international stage.