Aspiring 2028 NPP Flagbearer Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Sends Powerful New Year Message to Ghanaians

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Reflects on 2025 Lessons and Urges Ghanaians to Embrace Unity and Progress in 2026

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong wishes all Ghanaians a happy and prosperous 2026

He encourages reflection on lessons learned and achievements from 2025

The aspiring 2028 NPP flagbearer calls for unity, optimism, and collective progress in the new year

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary and aspiring 2028 NPP Flagbearer, has extended warm New Year greetings to Ghanaians, wishing everyone a happy and prosperous 2026.

In his brief but heartfelt message, Ing. Agyepong reflected on the significance of life lessons, achievements, and collective experience gained over the past year.

“To another year filled with learned life lessons, achievements, and collective experience. Happy and Prosperous 2026,” he stated.

The former General Secretary, widely respected for his organizational acumen and visionary approach within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), used the occasion to inspire optimism and unity as the nation embarks on a new year.

Political analysts suggest that Ing. Agyepong’s message is not only a personal greeting but also a subtle reinforcement of his commitment to national service and leadership, signaling his continued engagement with both party faithful and the wider Ghanaian public.

As the country welcomes 2026, his message encourages Ghanaians to reflect on the lessons of the past year, celebrate achievements, and approach the future with hope and determination. P