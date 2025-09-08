Asia-Africa Legal Body Opens 63rd Session in Kampala

Government representatives and legal experts from 49 member states of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) convened Monday in Kampala for the body’s 63rd annual session, focusing on strengthening international law cooperation amid global challenges.

The five-day meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo opened with Uganda’s Parliament Speaker Anita Among delivering President Yoweri Museveni’s keynote address, emphasizing Asia-Africa solidarity in addressing unprecedented global challenges from climate change to cybersecurity.

Museveni highlighted how rapid technological advances, artificial intelligence developments and cybersecurity threats raise complex legal questions demanding urgent attention from developing nations. He urged AALCO not merely to respond to global legal developments but to shape them around priorities including sustainable development, sovereignty and justice.

The gathering comes as Uganda chairs the Non-Aligned Movement from 2024-2027, positioning the East African nation strategically to channel issues relevant to developing countries, according to Justice Minister Norbert Mao.

Uganda’s Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka emphasized the meeting will articulate shared legal perspectives of Asia and Africa on the global stage, addressing interests of member states in international law frameworks.

Thailand’s deputy director-general Songchai Chaipatiyut stressed that “force of law, not law of force” must govern the international system, calling for international law that accounts for developing state realities. He expressed confidence that deliberations would strengthen AALCO’s voice in shaping just and inclusive legal order.

AALCO Secretary-General Kamalinne Pinitpuvadol said global challenges demand solidarity and respect for international law. The session will address critical issues including law of the sea, the Palestinian question, environmental protection, sustainable development, trade and investment, and migrant worker rights.

Delegates from more than 47 AALCO member states are attending alongside representatives from international organizations and legal experts from Asia and Africa, reflecting broad participation in the regional consultation process.

Founded in 1956 following the Bandung Conference in Indonesia, AALCO serves as a platform for Asian and African nations to consult and cooperate on international law matters. The organization emerged during decolonization as newly independent nations sought to influence global legal frameworks.

The timing proves significant as developing nations increasingly challenge Western-dominated international legal structures. AALCO provides a forum for member states to develop common positions on contentious issues before engaging in broader multilateral negotiations.

Uganda’s hosting reflects its growing diplomatic profile since assuming NAM chairmanship in January 2024. The NAM summit in Kampala attracted 93 out of 120 member states, demonstrating Uganda’s convening capacity for Global South initiatives.

The session addresses emerging legal challenges as technology reshapes international relations. Artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity frameworks and digital sovereignty issues require coordinated responses from developing nations often excluded from initial standard-setting processes.

Climate change litigation and environmental law development also feature prominently as Asia and Africa bear disproportionate impacts from global warming despite contributing minimally to historical emissions. Legal frameworks for climate justice and loss-and-damage compensation remain contentious in international negotiations.

Trade and investment law discussions will likely address concerns about bilateral investment treaties and investor-state dispute mechanisms that developing countries argue favor wealthy nations and multinational corporations over sovereign policy space.

The Palestinian question remains a priority agenda item reflecting broad Asian-African solidarity with Palestinian self-determination. AALCO provides a forum for legal analysis of occupation-related issues and international humanitarian law violations.

Migration governance represents another key focus as labor mobility between Asia and Africa increases. Legal frameworks protecting migrant worker rights require strengthening as economic integration deepens between the two continents.