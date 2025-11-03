Ashitey Confident About Winning SWAG Boxer of Year Award

Rising amateur boxer Mathias Ashitey believes his achievements in 2025 merit winning the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the Year Award at the organization’s 50th Golden Jubilee edition scheduled for November 15. The 18 year old flyweight champion pointed to his string of victories on continental and global stages as evidence of his deserving candidacy.

Speaking on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV, Ashitey outlined the accomplishments that underpin his confidence. He reached the round of 16 at the World Youth Boxing Championship in Montenegro before capturing gold at the African Youth Championship in Conakry, Guinea. The flyweight boxer won all his fights in Guinea and followed that performance with another gold medal at an individual championship in Accra.

“I deserve it because I have worked harder as I won a bout at the World Youth Boxing Championship in Montenegro to reach the 1/16th stage, before winning gold at the African Youth Championship in Guinea, where I won all my fights, then another gold at the individual championship in Accra. I think I am the one to win,” Ashitey stated.

The young boxer trains at the Black Panthers Boxing Gym under Coach Ebenezer Adjei, who has guided his development alongside other talented fighters including recent Commonwealth Youth Super Flyweight Champion Michael Abban. Ashitey’s nomination reflects the gym’s growing reputation as a talent development center in Ghana’s boxing landscape.

His championship ambitions extend beyond simply participating in the sport. Growing up in the boxing rich communities of Bukom and Jamestown, Ashitey visited multiple gyms before settling at Black Panthers, where he has absorbed not just boxing techniques but also the discipline and mental preparation required for elite competition.

The teenager draws inspiration from Ghanaian boxing heroes who have achieved international glory. Michael Abban, Joseph Commey, and Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi serve as role models whose paths he hopes to follow. His ultimate goals encompass success at the World Championships, Olympics, and Commonwealth Games.

Ashitey thanked SWAG members for recognizing his efforts through the nomination. He views the acknowledgment as validation of his hard work and a motivating factor for future competitions. The Form three student at Kinbu Senior High School studies Visual Arts while maintaining his boxing career, demonstrating his commitment to balancing education with athletic pursuit.

His gratitude extended to Coach Adjei, whose support and encouragement have been instrumental in his rapid rise through amateur boxing ranks. The nomination represents recognition not only of Ashitey’s individual talent but also of the coaching infrastructure that has shaped his development into a continental champion capable of competing against Africa’s best young fighters.