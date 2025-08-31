AshGold returns with victory in Obuasi anniversary match

FC AshGold celebrated their return to competitive football with a 2-1 victory over King Faisal at the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday, marking a significant moment for the newly rebranded club and their supporters.

The Miners took early control of the Akoma FM 6th Anniversary Cup fixture, with David Nanor opening the scoring after just six minutes. His composed finish energized the home crowd and set the tone for AshGold’s dominant first-half performance.

David Gyamfi extended the lead in the 36th minute, rewarding AshGold’s sustained pressure with a well-taken goal that left King Faisal facing an uphill battle. The two-goal cushion reflected the hosts’ superior possession and attacking intent during the opening period.

King Faisal showed resilience after the interval, pulling one back through Abeka Obed nine minutes into the second half. The 54th-minute strike injected urgency into their play and created a more competitive atmosphere for the remainder of the match.

Despite increased pressure from the visitors, AshGold held firm to secure their first victory since completing a major organizational restructure. The result earned them both trophy honors and an undisclosed cash prize at the final whistle.

AshGold head coach Okyere highlighted the significance of the performance for his rebuilt squad. He praised the substantial crowd support and emphasized the victory’s role in establishing momentum for the club’s new chapter.

King Faisal coach Francis Akwafo adopted a measured perspective, focusing on tactical lessons rather than the scoreline. He identified specific areas requiring improvement as his team prepares for their upcoming Division One campaign.

The anniversary event attracted strong community support, with local officials emphasizing football’s role in Obuasi’s cultural identity. Municipal Chief Executive Faustilove Appiah linked AshGold’s revival to broader youth development initiatives under President Mahama’s administration.

Akoma FM Station Manager Ransford Nana Osei expressed satisfaction with the turnout and community engagement. He indicated plans to establish the anniversary cup as an annual fixture that brings together local football enthusiasts.

The match represents more than sporting achievement for AshGold supporters. The club’s return to competitive action follows a period of uncertainty that left the mining town without its traditional football focal point.

Saturday’s victory provides early validation of AshGold’s restructuring efforts and suggests the club is prepared to reclaim its position in Ghana’s football landscape. The performance will boost confidence ahead of more challenging fixtures in their competitive return.

Local government support proved crucial in facilitating the event, demonstrating renewed commitment to football development in the municipality. The collaborative approach between civic leaders and sports organizers created conditions for a successful community celebration.