Ashesi University Hosts Executive Leadership Masterclass

Ashesi University will bring corporate leader Ebenezer Twum Asante to Accra later this month for a leadership development program focused on turning organizational data into measurable performance.

The two day masterclass takes place November 27 and 28, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City. The program targets senior executives, public sector leaders, and organizational heads seeking to build performance cultures anchored in evidence rather than intuition.

Ashesi’s Center for Leadership confirmed the event through its executive education platform. The program addresses a persistent challenge many African organizations face: converting available information into strategic decisions that produce clear results. Leaders often have access to extensive data but struggle to integrate insights into operational improvements and team performance.

Ebenezer Twum Asante brings decades of continental business experience to the masterclass. He joined Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) in 2008 as Sales and Distribution Executive for MTN Ghana. Prior to joining MTN, he spent 13 years with Unilever, where he held various positions, including Managing Director for Zambia and Customer Development Director and member of the Unilever Ghana Board.

He returned to Ghana after serving for two years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Rwanda. He was appointed Vice President of Southern and East Africa and Ghana Region of the MTN Group in October 2017. He is currently MTN Group’s Senior Vice President for Markets, with overall executive responsibilities of the three regions of MTN Group: West and Central Africa, Southern and East Africa, and Middle East and North Africa.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Public Limited Company (PLC) appointed Ebenezer Twum Asante as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from March 1, 2023. His career trajectory demonstrates how strategic thinking, analytical discipline, and cultural transformation combine to drive organizational sustainability across multiple African markets.

The first day of the masterclass concentrates on building cultures where insight shapes decision making. Participants engage in interactive exercises and culture mapping sessions designed to identify what enables or prevents their organizations from acting on available intelligence. The session helps executives recognize structural and behavioral patterns that either accelerate or obstruct informed leadership.

Day two shifts to practical implementation. Executives develop strategies they can deploy immediately within their organizations. The focus remains on creating measurable outcomes rather than theoretical frameworks. Participants leave with tools applicable to their specific operational contexts.

The program comes as organizations across sectors recognize that competitive advantage increasingly depends on how quickly and effectively leadership teams can process information and adjust course. Traditional management approaches built primarily on experience and instinct now compete with models that blend human judgment with systematic evidence analysis.

For executives balancing strategy development, cultural transformation, and performance management, the masterclass offers direct engagement with a leader whose record spans fast moving consumer goods, telecommunications, mobile money, and digital transformation initiatives across multiple African countries.