Ashanti Nurse Faces Query Over Health Minister Comments

A staff nurse at Nkenkaasu District Hospital in the Ashanti Region has found herself at the center of a disciplinary inquiry after viral videos captured her making critical remarks about Ghana’s Health Minister during a protest over unpaid salaries.

Ms. Bernice Aboagye received an official query from hospital management following her appearance in social media videos where she allegedly used language officials characterized as inappropriate and scandalous when referring to the Minister of Health. The letter, signed by Dr. Samuel Freeman Mensah, the facility’s Medical Superintendent, noted that the hospital had fielded numerous calls from concerned citizens questioning the content of those recordings.

“This office has observed that you have been captured in videos circulating in social media using unprintable, inappropriate, and scandalous words on the Honourable Minister of Health,” the query letter stated. It went on to explain that hospital administration had received feedback from Ghanaians expressing reservations about what they’d seen online.

The controversy stems from the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives’ October 2 demonstration in Accra, where nearly 7,000 health workers protested over salary arrears spanning close to 10 months. The march, which began at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, wound through the capital to both the Finance and Health Ministries, where frustrated protesters delivered petitions demanding immediate government action.

During that heated demonstration, some nurses openly shared their grievances with assembled media crews. Ms. Aboagye was among those who spoke out, directing pointed criticism at Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh. In remarks that subsequently spread across social platforms, she accused the minister of insincerity in addressing the coalition’s concerns.

“We are tired of empty promises,” she reportedly told journalists at the scene. Her comments included a comparison likening the minister’s response to their plight to comedic acting, specifically referencing popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo. Those remarks, captured on video and widely shared online, have drawn mixed public reaction. Some social media users sympathized with her frustration given the prolonged salary delays, while others questioned whether her choice of words crossed professional boundaries.

According to reports, hospital management attached copies of the video clips to the query letter and set October 24, 2025, as the deadline for Ms. Aboagye’s formal response. The hospital’s letter also referenced discussions happening across various social media platforms, where people have been making what officials termed “all manner of disparaging comments about the service.”

The incident highlights the growing tension within Ghana’s health sector, where thousands of nurses and midwives claim they’ve been working without compensation despite being formally recruited through official government processes. The protest wasn’t an isolated event; it represented months of mounting frustration among healthcare workers who say they’ve been left without financial support while continuing to serve patients.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana addressed concerns about professional conduct in a statement released on October 6, 2025, referencing troubling online publications and videos that potentially breached the profession’s Code of Ethics. While not naming specific individuals, the Council expressed particular worry about how social media was being used by members of the profession during this period of industrial unrest.

For Ms. Aboagye, what began as an expression of workplace frustration during a legitimate protest has evolved into a formal disciplinary matter. She now faces the task of crafting a response that addresses her employer’s concerns while potentially defending her right to speak out about working conditions that have affected thousands of her colleagues across the country.

The situation raises questions about where the line falls between professional conduct expectations and workers’ rights to voice grievances, especially when those grievances involve extended periods without pay. As the October 24 deadline approaches, attention will likely focus on how hospital management balances disciplinary protocols with the broader context of the salary crisis that triggered the initial protest.

The unpaid nurses crisis has become one of the most visible labor disputes in Ghana’s public sector this year, with healthcare workers arguing that their financial hardship undermines both their personal wellbeing and their ability to provide quality patient care. Whether this disciplinary action will have a chilling effect on other health workers speaking publicly about their situation remains to be seen.