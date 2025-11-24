Ashanti NPP Chairmen Slam Irene Naa Torshie for Disrupting Samira Bawumia’s Regional Tour

Forty-one out of 47 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairmen in the Ashanti Region have issued a strongly-worded statement condemning Hon. Mrs. Irene Naa Torshie over what they describe as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the scheduled campaign tour of former Second Lady, H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia.

According to the chairmen, who form the Ashanti Regional DMB Caucus, Hon. Naa Torshie—said to be a leading member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team—entered the region with a parallel campaign tour despite being aware that Hajia Samira was undertaking an already approved and ongoing regional tour scheduled to end on 26th November 2025.

Conflict Over Overlapping Campaigns

The chairmen say Naa Torshie’s actions violate clearly established party protocols that prohibit overlapping campaign activities in order to avoid confusion and prevent potential clashes among party supporters.

They described her conduct as “inappropriate” and “disrespectful,” questioning why she chose to visit the Ashanti Region at a time when another major campaign delegation was already present.

Samira Bawumia Forced to Suspend Tour

The chairmen disclosed that Hajia Samira Bawumia had to suspend her campaign activities out of caution to avoid any confrontation or disorder, a move they say demonstrates her commitment to preserving party unity and peace.

“It is unfortunate that a well-planned and sanctioned tour has been disrupted in this manner,” they said, accusing the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team of attempting to create confusion within the party.

Chairmen Question Motives Behind Naa Torshie’s Timing

The statement raised concerns about the motives behind Hon. Naa Torshie’s timing, suggesting her choice of dates may have been deliberately orchestrated to cause confusion and undermine unity.

“Why would Hon. Naa Torshie deliberately choose dates that directly clash with H.E. Hajia Samira’s tour when party rules clearly prohibit such conduct?” the chairmen asked.

Call for NEC Intervention

The Caucus has urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Regional Executive Committee (REC) to investigate the matter and ensure stricter adherence to campaign protocols going forward.

They warned that no acts of sabotage or indiscipline would be tolerated in the Ashanti Region, which they described as “the heartbeat of the NPP.”

Chairmen Reaffirm Commitment to Party Unity

The group reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring peaceful and orderly internal elections, calling on all party supporters to remain calm.

The statement was jointly signed by the leadership of the Ashanti Regional DMB Caucus:

Yaw Bonna Boadi, Chairman for Kwadaso – Chairman, Ash DMB Caucus

Kofi Acheampong, Chairman for Manso Adubia – Organiser

Frederick Agyemang Mensah, Chairman for Kwabre East – Secretary

Kwame Owusu, Chairman for Adansi Asokwa – Spokesperson

The controversy adds new tension to the internal NPP campaign landscape as aspirants and their teams intensify their efforts ahead of the party’s upcoming election processes.