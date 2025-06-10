Ashanti NDC Youth Wing Protests Alleged Favoritism in Appointments

The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has publicly accused senior party officials of sidelining grassroots campaigners in favor of politically connected allies for youth employment positions.

At a press conference on June 9, youth leaders claimed their efforts during the 2024 election campaign were being overlooked in what they described as a pattern of factional favoritism.

“We campaigned without support, risking our safety and using our own resources. Now, we’re being cast aside for those who didn’t even show up,” a youth leader stated. The group specifically named Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, former Youth Organizer George Opare-Addo, and party elder Betty Mould-Iddrisu as allegedly influencing appointments at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and National Youth Authority (NYA).

According to the protesters, qualified candidates who had submitted credentials for consideration were abruptly replaced through what they termed “mafia politics.” They demanded immediate reversal of the appointments, a public apology from party leadership, and an end to interference in youth affairs. The group issued a one-week ultimatum to the NDC’s National Executive Committee, threatening “escalated action” if their demands went unaddressed.

“This is about merit, not factional loyalty. The youth will not be silenced,” the leaders emphasized. As of publication, none of the accused officials had responded to the allegations.

The dispute highlights growing tensions within Ghana’s largest opposition party as it prepares for future elections, with grassroots members increasingly vocal about perceived marginalization in reward systems.